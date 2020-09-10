PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Common Council will host a public hearing Thursday night to get feedback on proposed updates to its current rental law.
City Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) recently put forth an updated version of the law for consideration.
"There was disagreement over some of the provisions of (the current law)," Moore said at the Thursday, Aug. 27 council meeting, adding that the changes represented compromises.
"I believe that we sat down what was going to be a lawsuit."
RENTAL LAW UPSET
The local law, an addition to the Building Code Administration and Enforcement section of city code, was most recently adjusted in December 2019.
It created guidelines for rental permits and a registry, incorporated inspection fees and implemented other processes, but its provisions had also sparked an uproar.
The City of Plattsburgh had held a public hearing the night the law was voted into action, stuffing some 45 constituents into the Council Chambers of City Hall and featuring more than 15 speakers.
While there were some supporters, the majority of community members spoke against its proposed changes.
Later that evening, the 2019 City Common Council approved it in a tiebreaker vote, with Mayor Colin Read breaking the 3-3 split.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, that evening's vote had caused audible upset.
LANDLORDS UNITE
Concerns circled different areas of the law, including its opportunity for fees, possible permit revocations and potential tenant impacts.
Some had also thought the city's pre-existing codes contained language enough to cover the new law's intent — if only those policies were enforced.
The most vocal in their opposition had been a group of city landlords, who had coalesced and secured legal representation over the matter.
ADJUSTMENTS MADE
It was those landlords who were said to have coordinated with Lake City officials to create the law changes presented by Councilor Moore late last month.
Notable changes were a greater allowance for self-inspections, a more defined appeal process and the elimination of rental permits in favor of a rental registry.
That move was expected to reduce the administrative burden on the city's Building Inspector's Office, the city said, while still providing guidelines for code compliance and the ability to enforce.
"There were several legal issues brought up by the landlords that have been addressed in the new law," Moore told the Press-Republican.
FEES STILL UNKNOWN
The former law had room to charge fees for inspections, re-inspections, registrations and certifications, as well as processes for noncompliance.
The exact fee schedule was to be determined and adopted by the Common Council at a future time, presenting concerns for landlords and tenants alike.
Both had worried about the financials, with some landlords wondering how high those numbers would be and tenants thinking landlords would tack on the extra fees to their monthly rent prices.
Fees were included in the new version of the local law, as well, and, as before, the fee schedule was still to be determined.
PANDEMIC IMPACTS
Under the first law, landlords of high-occupancy rentals were to have those properties registered annually, beginning March 1, 2020, and by May 1, were to have a rental permit in order to continue business in the city.
The law seemed to have taken the backseat, however, when the COVID-19 pandemic started to heavily impact the region in March.
"Staffing shortages due to COVID-19 meant we could not begin the registry," Mayor Colin Read confirmed Wednesday.
The mayor said that could change Thursday night.
Under the proposed version, landlords of the qualifying properties would need to complete and sign a rental registration form by April 1, 2021.
HEARING DETAILS
The proposed law can be found on the City of Plattsburgh website at: http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/DocumentCenter/View/5098/Local-Law-P-3-of-2020-Rental-Registry-Certifcation.
The public hearing was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The Common Council was expected to host its City Infrastructure Committee meeting prior to the hearing, beginning at 4:15 p.m., and the hearing was to be followed by the council's regular session.
The local law was featured on the evening's agenda, alongside other resolutions, including one to update the city's environmental findings of its downtown projects, including the Durkee lot redevelopment project, and another to form a local development corporation, or LDC.
All meetings are open to the public.
