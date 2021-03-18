PLATTSBURGH — Data of police interactions and body cameras top the list of issues in a draft policing reform plan city officials have released and are seeking community critique on before its mandatory end of March adoption.
Feedback gathered by Tuesday, March 23 was expected to steer the final plan.
Asked what sorts of comments he and city staff were hoping for, Mayor Christopher Rosenquest answered, "Any."
"Whether it be positive, constructive, negative — 'Hey, have you thought of this?' or 'Why not include that?' We want any of that feedback."
GOVERNOR'S ORDER
It was on the heels of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, as well as the countless protests against police brutality that followed, that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed an executive order requiring statewide local governments with a police agency to review that agency's policies and implement a plan for change no later than April 1, 2021.
The Plattsburgh City Public Safety Citizens Review Panel, a mix of local professionals from the public safety, educational, mental health, criminal justice and other community sectors, was formed not long thereafter.
In mid-February, that panel submitted around 20 recommendations that fell into 11 categories focused on enhancing various aspects of the City Police Department, including its transparency, staff training, community-officer relations and more.
Mayor Rosenquest said the newly released policing reform plan was an implementation guideline built around the panel's recommendations.
IN THE PLAN
The draft plan features the panel's recommendations coupled with the city's responses.
At the top were the establishments of both a five-member working group of community advocates, from the original Public Safety Citizens Review Panel, to support the reform plan's overall progress, as well as establish a Crisis Intervention Team to transform community responses to mental health practices, which could take between six to eight months to get up and running.
The plan goes onto say that, to increase department staffing and budget, the city was "actively creating a benefits and pay package for the public safety management personnel" and that the City Police training policy and requirements would include at least 10 additional hours of racial justice and implicit bias education on a bi-annual schedule.
It discusses implementing a marketing strategy to engage diverse and underrepresented communities, as well as upping community-officer interactions via town-hall type meetings and a variety of other public engagement events.
TRANSPARENCY
The panel requested data collection on police interactions/complaints be expanded and tracked — like race, color, age, sex, and gender identity — to be annually reported to the Common Council.
In it's response to this recommendation, the city states, "We feel and acknowledge the underlying concern for the city and our community is ensuring our policing policies are not rooted in bias (implicit or otherwise) and that we’re policing for safety and not unfairly targeting any particular group.
"There are a number of police interactions where collecting identifying and demographic data is either not feasible or a violation of civil rights."
Due to those concerns, the city said it would create an outline of potential police interactions and what data was appropriate to collect for each interaction. Reports on those were to be created and delivered to the mayor "and ultimately to the public."
The use of body cameras has been a weighty topic and in its response to that recommendation, the city said they needed to "quantify" some hurdles, including the costs to purchase, implement, maintain, as well as update the physical hardware, software, storage and content management.
The city said it would begin its research and then, with the help of its aforementioned working group, would determine whether or not to pursue the technology.
'WE DESERVE BETTER'
The plan's full 11 pages were released Tuesday afternoon and sought public feedback before Tuesday, March 23. The council discussed holding a special meeting early into the following week to go over community responses, or waiting until its regular Thursday, March 31 session with intentions of adopting the plan that evening.
A letter signed by Rosenquest accompanies the reform plan. It reads as follows:
"George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Anthony Baez, Amadou Diallo, Ousmane Zango, Sean Bell, Ramarley Graham, Patrick Dorismond, Akai Gurley, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Laquan McDonald, Oscar Grant, Walter Scott, Freddie Gray, Philando Castile, Antwon Rose Jr., Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and all those who go unnamed but faced the same fate at the hands of law enforcement in the U.S.
"Regardless of Executive Order 203, it’s our responsibility to create a safe community free of fear from those who are tasked with our safety. This is not only the commitment of the City of Plattsburgh’s political leadership, but more importantly it’s the driving factor for those who choose the honored profession of being a law enforcement professional.
"We must say the names of those murdered by the hands of whom we’ve instilled trust. We must not forget that painting anyone with a broad brush based on the color of their skin or their occupation will lead only to more strife and disconnect. We as a city, a society, neighbors, and family members deserve better for ourselves and each other.
"The plan presented in this 11-page document addresses a number of policy, transparency, communication, and training concerns. For our City, this is just the beginning of an evolution of thinking and a transformation into our ways of being and acting when it comes to law enforcement and public safety."
READ AND COMMENT
The plan and an opportunity for public comment are both available on the Plattsburgh City website.
They can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/y23kd6xz
Comments can also be mailed or dropped off at the Mayor's Office, located at 41 City Hall Place in the City of Plattsburgh.
All public comments must be received by Tuesday, March 23.
