City rejects sole Arts Park bid

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council vetoed the only bid for its arts park this week, saying the pandemic had sent project pricing through the roof.
Dan Shearer, president and CEO of Saratoga Associates, said his landscape and architect firm had seen high prices as a common theme this spring.
"Our firm has been doing bid packages for 50 years and we've never seen anything like this," Shearer told city councilors Thursday night. "COVID-19 has had an impact on all of our outstanding bids.
"They vary between 30 percent and 70 percent higher than normal."
DOWNTOWN CITY INITIATIVES
The project planned to construct a three-tiered park on a block of land situated between Margaret and Durkee streets downtown. The council recently voted to name it the "Betty Little Arts Park" in honor of longtime Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) who is retiring this year.
The project fell under the streetscape improvements project of the City of Plattsburgh's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Saratoga Associates was selected for the design work of that DRI project, as well as another, which meant to up the Lake City's riverside access.
The projects were awarded a joint $2.9 million.
The firm presented project design plans earlier this year, which had included an outdoor seating area, a splash pad/water feature and a sculpture garden of local artwork.
The park was also hoped to connect to a future pedestrian walkway planned for the Durkee Street parking lot, which would then lead to a riverfront walkway being developed under the umbrella of another DRI project.
PANDEMIC IMPACTS
Shearer said the continued health crisis had created the "perfect storm" for high bid prices on projects that, like the city's arts park, went to bid at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not only was the economy strong before, but Shearer said the construction season Upstate had been cut shorter than usual, leading many firms to not consider non-essential projects.
That was how, he thought, the city had ended up with a bid priced much higher than was anticipated.
"We really think this is a COVID bump," Shearer said.
BID COMPETITIVENESS
While, typically speaking, when a bid came in higher than expected, Shearer said it was custom to compare the price to the other bids also received.
In the case of the arts park, though, there was only one taker.
"There is just not a competitive environment, because people have full plates," he said. "Even in the places where we've had a number of bidders, the numbers have been higher."
City Community Development Director Matt Miller said his office had reached out to local contractors, asking why they hadn't submitted a bid.
"A common theme was, as Dan said, scheduling," Miller said. "It was just very poor timing."
VOTE IT DOWN
Miller and Shearer agreed that the council should vote down the high bid and resend it out again in the fall, which would push construction to spring 2021.
By then, Shearer said, it looked like COVID-19 impacts were going to "bottom out" and "normalize."
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read wondered if the state would retract funding should the project not kick off by the end of 2020, but Miller said he had been in touch with the state, saying they were "on board with the proposed rejection of the existing bids."
"I speak with the state a lot. . . projects like this, that have activity, and are moving forward," Shearer added, "are on no one's chopping block at this point.
"They're looking at the projects that are lying dormant."
The council unanimously approved a resolution to reject the bid.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.