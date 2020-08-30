PLATTSBURGH — City councilors elected not to pay nearly $18,500 in legal fees owed to the attorney who has serviced the city's Zoning Board of Appeals since May.
"At no time has the Common Council approved this retention of services," City Councilor Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1) said Thursday night. "Therefore, on behalf of the audit committee, these two invoices are rejected as not authorized and, in addition, I have asked for an investigation of the surrounding circumstances."
The council unanimously supported the motion.
LEGAL REPRESENTATION
The ZBA hired Corey Auerbach of Barclay Damon as legal representation to oversee its work on the Durkee Street redevelopment project.
With the City of Plattsburgh as one of that project's applicants, board members had questioned the ability of the city's legal counsel, Dean Schneller, to serve in the best interests of both the city and the ZBA.
"The fact that the city was the applicant seemed to allow the possibility that a conflict of interest could happen, whether the city and the board agreed on the application process or not," board chair Ron Nolland had said.
To be fair to all those involved, the board sought outside counsel, he had added, as is called for in the board's ordinance.
"We felt strongly that this would also reflect the independence of the board from any chance of being viewed as subject to outside influence," Nolland said.
CITY COUNSEL
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Schneller had addressed the concerns at an April meeting of the city's Planning Board and had quoted the City Charter.
The charter defined the role of the city's corporation counsel as the "chief legal adviser to the mayor, the Common Council and all city departments, offices and boards," Schneller had said.
"I am in-house counsel to the city as a whole; my duty is to the city as a whole, not to any specific individual," he had continued.
Schneller then refuted any claims of a "conflict of interest," adding that the term suggested he had a personal interest, which, he had said, he did not.
MATTER RESURFACES
Auerbach has served the ZBA in the time since, appearing at the board's virtual sessions and answering questions related to the controversial Downtown Revitalization Initiative project and its environmental review.
The matter resurfaced at the latest meeting of the City Common Council where, Barbell had announced, the city did not plan to foot the bill and had called for an investigation.
Nolland said he was shocked by both moves.
"It should be clear to all involved that the ZBA has been using outside, independent legal counsel for this application for several months," the board chair said, "with the full knowledge of the city attorney, the Community Development Office, the building inspector, the Planning Board and, one would assume, the Common Council and mayor, since it is the city that is the applicant for the project and they have been participating fully in the process and following it very closely."
MUNICIPAL CODE
The city's volunteer boards, like the ZBA, have annual budgets to cover costs related to mandatory training and/or travel expenses, the city said.
Per city code, the city's Common Council or its volunteer boards could submit an application for review by a professional, such as an attorney, "as such council or board shall deem reasonably necessary to enable it to review such application as required by law."
The fees charged were to be "reasonable" and were to be paid by the city "upon submission of a city voucher and in compliance with the city's procurement policy."
That policy required invoices obtain Common Council approval prior to payment. City code also allowed for an escrow account, where money would be collected in advance and held until expended.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read recently discussed non-budgeted expenditures, saying, per city policy, those had required Common Council approval.
'CITY IS RESPONSIBLE'
Nolland noted the city's policies, and thought they made the City Council's decision all that more surprising.
"Because the ZBA is authorized to engage professional consultants by the local laws that the council itself adopted in 2017," he said.
"The ordinance states fees are to be paid by the city, and then collected from the applicant," he said. "In this case, the applicant is also the city, so they are ultimately responsible for the fees.
"If the board feels it is necessary, they can also require an escrow account be established to make sure the applicant will pay the fees."
CONTINUE WITH ATTORNEY
Nolland said the ZBA would need to maintain its use of the outside counsel for the duration of the Durkee Street development's application.
That project and its related applications have been before the board since February.
"Once the invoice issue is cleared up, and the future consultant costs are provided for," Nolland said, "we will be able to continue reviewing the application by the city for the Prime (Plattsburgh LLC) project."
