PLATTSBURGH — A measure to eliminate citywide parking minimums died on the floor of the Council Chambers Thursday despite the majority's support.
Former Plattsburgh City Councilor Patrick McFarlin introduced the law to remove the city's in-place parking requirements, which calculate a parcel's mandated number of off-street spaces based on its size and use, earlier this year.
It required Clinton County Planning Board review. That body voted in disapproval of the measure, demanding the city achieve a supermajority of five out of six affirmative councilor votes for it to successfully pass.
Councilors Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted in favor, while councilors Jaime Canales (D-Ward 1) and Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) voted the opposite.
DEVELOPERS 'NOT BEHOLDEN'
Before his July resignation, McFarlin, seated as the Ward 5 councilor since early 2018, cited years of research into the suggested change.
"The main part is, when you want to build, you are not beholden to a formula that was developed God knows when," he had said.
Though he had commended the city's planning and zoning boards for often issuing code variances, therefore not holding developers to the parking formula, he had said earning those variances often amounted to several visits before the boards, a financial burden for small-scale developers.
"Every time you make someone come to the (boards) and pay attorneys, pay architects, pay engineers to come, you're paying them $100 per hour — it runs up the price. . . could you imagine one of our local developers trying to go through that process and paying, I don't know, $500,000 to make sure that they can go through that process?
"As you raise the price of development, all you're doing is making the apartments that are downtown and your city more expensive. That's going to be passed onto the consumer."
'WHAT'S THE RUSH?'
Several community members were not convinced, however, and said so at a July public hearing. Among them was Ron Nolland, former Plattsburgh City Zoning Board of Appeals board chair and current member.
Nolland appeared at Thursday's meeting to further plead his case, asserting residential neighborhoods would suffer at the hands of this law, if approved.
With no parking minimums in place, he thought investors would "swoop in" and buy up all of the family homes. He thought they would squeeze in several college students without any regard to the off-street parking necessary to support them.
"Everybody — and it's not just going to be my Couch Street, it's not going to (just) be Montcalm, it's going to be Prospect and Olivetti and Tremblay and Cogan — everybody that has got a single family house would be able to rent it, despite whatever parking spaces they have, to four college students. . ."
He requested the council table the law to make way for a commission, one comprised of individuals with parking minimum experience, to sit down and discuss how best to tweak the law for future City of Plattsburgh development.
"That is what I'm asking you to do," he said. "I'm asking you, what is the rush? What is the big push to get this done now? Is there a huge project that is dependent on it? Is there something else that means we have to do this tonight? Or can this be looked at?
"At a minimum, it should be tabled and, I think, frankly, rewritten so that parts of that code can remain where they need to and then parking minimums can be removed where they aren't needed."
FOLLOW THE EVIDENCE
In the minutes leading up to the vote, Councilor Gibbs said she and other councilors had performed a lot of research on the law proposal, saying many reports asserted the removal of such parking requirements was "development of the future," encouraging fewer vehicles, promoting greater walkability and enabling more space for development.
"We've had projects fail in the past, because parking minimums, basically, got in the way of their ability to create good development," Gibbs said. "I worked very hard to try and find something that would indicate that this was a bad move — I cannot find any current data or research that says this is going to be bad for the city."
Councilor Bopp, who replaced McFarlin on the council, similarly performed a lot of research in search of evidence on which to base her opinion, finding that "every city" that put such measures in place had had success.
The law does not stop developers from having to appear before the city's zoning and planning boards, she added.
"I hear the concerns that have been shared by the public, but everything indicates the opposite of what we have heard. This is a move for sustainable cities, this is a move that creates green spaces, the data exists."
MORE COLLABORATION
Councilor Canales, one of the night's two nay votes, thought the council could have done more to collaborate with the city's zoning professionals, on its volunteer board and in the Building Inspector's Office.
"Having seen that this whole process was predominantly done in a vacuum, void of any true outside collaboration, I would personally like to see this done better. I'm not against it, but it needs to be done better. . ."
