City Policing Review Panel's survey to close Wednesday

PLATTSBURGH — A community survey launched by the city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel closes Wednesday.
At the panel's Monday, Sept. 14, meeting, two days before the survey was set to end, city resident Joanne Britner said she was looking forward to hearing the survey's results.
"I think this survey is critical; we need to know what's going on here in Plattsburgh," she said during the meeting's public comment. "By doing that, then we can make suggestions to the police."
FORMING A PANEL
The City of Plattsburgh panel took shape earlier this year at the direction of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order, which had come in response to national hate crimes and/or moments of police brutality, and the various protests that followed.
The panel was to work in cooperation with City Police to review the department's policies and procedures in order to later submit recommendations for best practices in support of positive community relationships.
Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter and Mayor Colin Read both serve as ex-officio members.
Though the state order had given municipality's until April 2021 to have changes ratified, the Common Council's resolution had given the city's Review Panel until December of this year.
Panel members recently discussed requesting that city councilors extend their deadline to be more in line with the statewide order.
CONFIDENTIAL QUESTIONNAIRE
The governor's executive order placed emphasis on involving community members, so the city's Review Panel penned a confidential questionnaire in order to get a snapshot of the community's feelings towards local law enforcement.
The survey asked individuals to identify various demographics, like age, race and preferred gender pronoun and, as it continued, asked questions related to public safety, discrimination and feelings towards local law enforcement.
Panel Vice Chair Amanda Bulris-Allen said the panel knew of the statewide and national trends, but wanted a deeper dive into the local perspective.
"We wanted to look at: 'what are we doing in Plattsburgh?'" Bulriss-Allen said. "Then, we can go from there."
That survey went live in late August and was to stay open for four weeks. It was set to expire Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 4 p.m.
SURVEY SAYS
Time constraints prevented Bulris-Allen from presenting the survey's preliminary findings at Monday's meeting, but the vice chair provided the Press-Republican with a brief rundown, noting that the questionnaire had received 555 responses to date.
Demographic findings of the respondents included the following:
• 37 percent said they were over the age of 55.
• 13 percent said they were a race other than white.
• 60 percent said they preferred the she/her/hers pronoun.
• 18 percent said their households were single-person households.
• 60 percent said they had children under the age of 21.
• 28 percent said they made less than $50,000 a year.
Questions regarding a respondents' relationship with local police garnered the following results:
• 94 percent said they felt safe, or very safe in the City of Plattsburgh.
• 32 percent said they felt their feelings of safety had decreased in the last 12 months.
• Drug abuse and domestic violence were the top two problems identified.
• 31 percent said they experienced, or knew someone who had experienced, some sort of profiling or discrimination.
• 63 percent said that the profiling or discrimination had taken place by civilians.
• Traffic violations, welfare checks and addiction/drug use were respondents' top interactions with law enforcement in the last three years.
• 66 percent said City Police did a good job providing services to the community.
• 11 percent said they believed they had or may have been discriminated against by the City Police.
LOOKING FOR MORE
The final results were expected be discussed at a future panel meeting.
While preliminary results had been diverse, Bulris-Allen said the panel was looking to hear from even more community members before the survey came to a close.
"We're hoping to get more folks involved if we can," she said.
The survey can be found online at: tinyurl.com/citypolicesurvey.
The panel's next session was set for Monday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The meeting will be open to the public.
Members were expected to discuss recommendations with budgetary considerations, in order to present those to the City Common Council as soon as possible.
MEMBERS STILL NEEDED
The Review Panel was also seeking nominations or self-nominations for additional members to join the panel.
City Mayor Colin Read requested they be submitted with a note agreeing to serve if selected and a brief biography of qualifications or experience to his office via email to: carlinb@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
Candidates were to be vetted and selected by the Common Council’s Governance Committee at their earliest opportunity.
The deadline for applying to join the panel runs through Wednesday, Sept. 16.
