PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police and City Fire responded to Edgewater Estates Monday morning following a call for assistance with a potential gunshot wound.
The site was secured and one individual received medical attention, according to a City Police press release.
Police said it was an isolated event that presented no imminent threat to the greater community.
City Police Lt. Pete Mitchell confirmed with the Press-Republican that no arrest was expected.
The matter was pending investigation Monday.
— Staff Writer Cara Chapman contributed to this report
