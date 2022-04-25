PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police and City Fire responded to Edgewater Estates Monday morning following a call for assistance with a potential gunshot wound.

The site was secured and one individual received medical attention, according to a City Police press release.

Police said it was an isolated event that presented no imminent threat to the greater community.

City Police Lt. Pete Mitchell confirmed with the Press-Republican that no arrest was expected.

The matter was pending investigation Monday.

— Staff Writer Cara Chapman contributed to this report

