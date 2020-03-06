PLATTSBURGH — A $10,000 state grant will soon help the Plattsburgh City Police Department replace outdated equipment.
The grant will be used to replace the department’s aging “Livescan” equipment used to scan and submit fingerprints related to arrests directly to the State Department of Criminal Justice.
“It was generous that we were able to use state funds instead of taking more money out of local taxpayers’ pockets.” Ritter said.
The city department had to apply for the grant funding, Ritter said, adding that departments that received the grant were chosen by need.
The funds came from New York State National Criminal History Improvement Program for the federal fiscal year of 2019 .
“I appreciate the initiative of Chief Ritter and his staff for this grant funding,” Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said in a press release. “Their innovative attitudes help to keep the public safer more efficiently.”
