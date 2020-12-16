City Police make arrest in larceny cases

PLATTSBURGH - Plattsburgh City Police arrested a North Carolina Couple on Monday for their role in a string of larcenies that have taken place city-wide over the past week.
Since Dec. 9, City Police have received more than 30 separate reports of larcenies, mostly from vehicles, throughout the city, a news release said.
On Monday, police charged Erin Mabe, 38, of Clemmons, N.C. and her 17-year-old accomplice in connection with several of these larcenies, the release said.
Police said Mabe and her accomplice targeted unlocked vehicles throughout the city, stealing money, credit cards and other personal property, and on at least one occasion, stole a package from a front porch.
Police were able to identify the suspects through witness accounts and privately-owned video surveillance, the release said.
Mabe was charged with four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class E felonies, and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor.
She was released on an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in Plattsburgh City Court on Jan. 8, 2021.
Mabe’s accomplice was charged in Clinton County Family Court as an adolescent offender and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 16.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on these incidents is encouraged to contact the Plattsburgh Police Department at (518)-563-3411.
