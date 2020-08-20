PLATTSBURGH — City Police are investigating a possible assault at the City Beach.
The event occurred just prior to 6 p.m. on Monday, and police suspect there were several people present at the incident, Police Chief Levi Ritter said.
The 28-year-old male Plattsburgh resident who reported the assault was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh to be treated for injuries, according to Ritter.
The extent of the injuries is still being determined, but they were not considered to be serious, Ritter added.
The alleged victim has since been released from the hospital.
No arrests related to the incident have been made yet, Ritter said.
Anyone with information related to the case can call City Police at 518-563-3411.
