PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh City Police officer is being internally investigated after an accidental discharge of a weapon in the department’s precinct last week, according to Chief Levi Ritter.
On Nov. 2 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Officer Chad Welch was cleaning a firearm he believed was unloaded while in the building’s dispatch center, Ritter said, when it discharged, damaging a computer monitor.
No one was injured in the incident.
An investigation takes place following any incident like this, Ritter said, and in this case, the investigation is still ongoing to determine a possible punishment “in accordance with the police union's contractual rights to discipline proceedings.”
“If I could say there was going to be no discipline, it would be done at this point,” Ritter said.
“That’s what the investigation is determining at this point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.