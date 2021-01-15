PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter has been on administrative leave since the end of last year.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said the move happened in late 2020, which would have been under leadership of former Mayor Colin Read.
There were no details available regarding the chief's placement on leave.
"This is a pending matter so I cannot provide further comment," Rosenquest told the Press-Republican Friday.
AS CHIEF
Ritter was named chief in April 2018 after serving City Police for nearly 15 years. He replaced former chief Ken Parkinson who had retired earlier that year.
Ritter has since been the face of the department, serving on various Plattsburgh City committees and advocating for his department's budget and programs at Common Council meetings.
He also sits on the city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel, which was formed in accordance with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order requiring every New York city with law enforcement to reevaluate their department's policies and make updates by April 2021.
TEMP REPLACEMENT
Calling the city's public safety paramount, Rosenquest said Captain Brad Kiroy had temporarily assumed Chief Ritter's duties to ensure community and police force safety.
"Mr. Kiroy is a 20-plus year veteran of the Plattsburgh City Police force and holds the utmost respect and trust from my office and me personally, the Common Council, his officers and the public," Rosenquest said.
City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), mayor pro tem and the public safety committee chair, said she could not comment on personnel matters.
Ritter could not be reached for comment prior to press time.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.