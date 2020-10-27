PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter’s name has been added to a pending lawsuit against the City of Plattsburgh and several other city police officers.
An amended complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York on Oct. 20 adds Ritter to the list of defendants being sued in relation to an alleged occurrence of excessive use of force by City of Plattsburgh Police against former city resident Zachary Butchino.
THE INCIDENT
Butchino, 32, was arrested in connection with a downtown Plattsburgh assault in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, 2017, a crime he maintains that he did not commit.
But it was the treatment he received while being detained in the city department’s precinct following his arrest was what led to the suit.
Butchino, an Afghanistan veteran and sufferer of anxiety and post traumatic stress syndrome, says he was punched in the face numerous times and had his genitals grabbed and twisted in an altercation in his holding cell at roughly 4:47 a.m that morning, a few minutes after he attempted to hang himself with his clothes.
LAW SUIT
The original suit, filed in July, named the City of Plattsburgh as well as officers Chad Welch, Adam Wood, Joshua Pond, Kristopher Minogue and Joel Vassar as parties who contributed to Butchino’s mistreatment while in custody.
The amended complaint includes a screen capture of video from the department’s booking room where a man with a “gold sergeant’s badge” can be seen using a computer at 4:47 a.m., approximately the same time that the other named officers were involved in the altercation with Butchino in the cell room directly next door.
That man is Ritter, Doug Lieb, Butchino’s attorney, said, as, to the best of his knowledge, there was not another sergeant with the department at the time.
“Every officer, but particularly a superior officer, has an obligation to make visible efforts to step in and prevent an unlawful act from occurring if they see their fellow officers doing something they shouldn’t be doing,” Lieb said. “The allegation against Ritter is that he was watching these events unfold, he took no action to intervene and prevent the assault on Mr. Butchino.”
In a June interview with WCAX, Ritter said that he was not in the precinct at the time of the incident.
When asked for comment on the law suit, Ritter stated that he has been advised not to talk about it.
PUNISHMENT
Under the freedom of information law, Lieb requested the disciplinary records of all of the officers believed to have been involved in the incident, he said.
In the process, it was found that out of the officers named in the initial suit, only Welch received any punishment following Butchino’s detainment in the form of one lost week of vacation, according to Lieb.
The amended complaint also states that Welch initially denied punching Butchino when being interviewed by Lt. Brad Kiroy, before later admitting to doing so a week later.
“We don’t believe that the loss of one week of vacation is an appropriate accountability measure for punching a detainee in the face at least once in a cell, and lying about it to a superior in an internal investigation,” Lieb said.
GOING FORWARD
The complaint filed in district court calls for a jury trial to determine compensatory damages owed to Butchino and punitive damages against the individual defendants, as well as other prayers for relief.
The discovery process for the case will be occurring over the next few months, according to Lieb, with the case possibly ready for trial in August 2021.
“I think it’s reasonable to say that, if the case proceeds to trial, it might be sometime in the second half of next year,” Lieb said.
Lieb is an attorney working with Kaufman Lieb Lebowitz & Frick LLP, a firm based in New York City.
