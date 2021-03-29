PLATTSBURGH — A Colonie man was arrested and police seized a large amount of drugs Sunday.
According to Plattsburgh City Police, as a part of an ongoing drug investigation, members of the Plattsburgh Police Narcotics Enforcement Unit, assisted by members of the New York State Police, stopped a vehicle occupied by Jeremy Williams, 38, of Colonie, on Interstate 87 in the vicinity of Exit 35.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle, pursuant to a search warrant issued by Clinton County Supreme Court, a press release said, which led to the seizure of 560 individually packaged bags of a heroin/fentanyl mixture with an estimated street value in excess of $12,000.
Williams was arrested and charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court on March 29.
He was released to the Pre-Trial Release Program, the press release said.
