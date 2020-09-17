PLATTSBURGH — While one City of Plattsburgh board considers stalling its review of the Durkee Street application, another is moving forward in the process.
The city's Planning Board met for a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to iron out details of a State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) document known as the findings statement. Language edits were made, as well as data adjustments reflective of the project's most recent changes.
Board members chose not to vote on the statement during Wednesday's meeting at the request of the applicant who, with member Maurica Gilbert absent, hoped the board would wait until a full board was present.
"We would like to have (Gilbert) there for the vote," the developer's attorney Charles Gottlieb said, "because she has been such a crucial part to the project and the changes that we've made."
FOR AND AGAINST
Redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking lot was the project under discussion, which is the flagship project of the city's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
Per the latest site plan, developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC proposed a 104-unit apartment complex with nearly 18,000 square feet of commercial space, public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
Applications have appeared before city boards since early this year, and, due to recent changes, were reviewed by the Clinton County Planning Board for the second time earlier this week.
The project has been known for its controversy. Yard signs have popped up around the city both in support of and against the proposal.
While signs urge to either, "Vote Yes On Prime," or, "Vote No On Prime," the only voting members are those on the city and county boards; the general public does not have a vote.
ZBA UNDER INVESTIGATION
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, city officials have launched an investigation into the April decision of its Zoning Board of Appeals to hire outside legal counsel for its review of the Durkee Street project.
While Board Chair Ron Nolland said the body had stayed within its bounds, the City Common Council hired an attorney to carry out the investigation and rejected invoices totaling nearly $18,500 in fees owed to the ZBA's legal advisor.
During the investigation, and until past and future payments were provided, Nolland said the ZBA would be unable to consult its lawyer, which could push the body to postpone any action on the project. The board chair said discussion on that matter was expected at its regular session on Monday, Sept. 21.
"Once completely resolved, we will be able to continue hearing the city's application regarding the Durkee Street lot and resume work on our findings," Nolland says in a recent letter sent to city officials.
'STAND IN SOLIDARITY'
It was previously stated that the Planning Board was not to take action on the project's submitted applications until the city's ZBA had come to a determination at its level.
Planning Board members could, however, take action on its SEQRA findings statement, which were the board's discoveries of the project's environmental review process.
The City Common Council previously OK'd its SEQRA findings back in February, but recently amended the statement in line with project changes. That document lists no significant adverse environmental impacts.
In light of Nolland's recent ZBA announcement, Curt Gervich, an alternate member of the Planning Board, thought his fellow board members should consider pausing its review of the project, as well.
"We probably shouldn't take any action or make any movement on this project until the issues with the Common Council and the ZBA are resolved, because that has potential to undermine progress that we make," Gervich said Wednesday.
"I think that this board needs to stand in solidarity with the ZBA, who is our sister board."
SUGGESTION NOT ADVISED
City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller said substantial project changes could prompt a future amendment to the board's findings statement, but said it wasn't necessary to hold off on the decision.
Mark Schachner, the city's special environmental legal counsel, said he strongly discouraged the board from any sort of postponement.
"We would very much not advise any board to ever cease its application processing or review process, simply because another board is having some issue," Schachner told Planning Board members Wednesday.
"Applicants are entitled to due process, so, applicants are required to the review of their application."
Schachner later reiterated a suggestion made in June that non-voting members, such as Gervich in this case, recuse themselves from the application at hand in order to avoid legal vulnerability.
Gervich agreed to remain quiet, though he chose to not recuse himself.
MEETING DETAILS
Planning Board members said changes made Wednesday would be sent to Gilbert for her evaluation and, depending on her response, the board could hold another special meeting to finalize the statement.
The board has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17 at noon via Zoom to discuss the City of Plattsburgh's pending comprehensive plan.
The meeting will be livestreamed to the city's Youtube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7H36PiuYNJJkZpczbLvCbw.
