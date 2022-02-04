PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh City Police officer was arrested Jan. 25 for assault, according to a news release by the City of Plattsburgh.
City police were sent to a home at 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 23, when they learned the physical dispute occurred. Joshua Golden, a seven-year patrolman with the department, was arrested in connection with the dispute.
Golden allegedly held a woman down, restricting her movement. As the incident happened, a family member intervened and was injured, the release said.
Golden was arrested two days later and was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court. He was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors. Golden is due back in court for an appearance at a later date.
Golden was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, according to Mayor Chris Rosenquest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.