PLATTSBURGH — City police are investigating the source of paint recently applied on the grounds of the Durkee Street parking lot downtown.
Though Kevin Farrington, a former City of Plattsburgh employee and current employee of AES Northeast, said he was responsible for the drawings via his personal Facebook page Monday evening, Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter said an assigned officer was in the preliminary steps of the department's investigation.
While "it looks different than what we would consider graffiti," the chief told The Press-Republican, variables at play could qualify the move as a criminal offense.
"Even though, let's just say, it's marking paint and not spray paint that someone would use for a mural," he continued, "if it's damaging property, if it causes inconvenience, if the person has to clean it — it does rise to an offense."
DURKEE DEVELOPMENT
Photos of the paint job circulated around Facebook Monday, showing red lines and some text drawn on the downtown city lot, which has been the center of much discussion over the past couple of years.
It was there that the flagship project of the City of Plattsburgh's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative has been proposed to be built.
Albany County-based developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC was selected for the project, and its most recent site plans showed a 114-unit apartment complex with some commercial space, as well as public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
Latest renderings depict a four-story structure with a mezzanine level.
Project applications await action by the city's Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals. It was recently announced by ZBA Chair Ron Nolland that the project's developers were making adjustments to the site plan.
Those changes were not yet announced. Both boards will meet later this month and are expected to discuss the project.
COALITION UPSET
Some city stakeholders have long opposed the plans and coalesced to form the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition about a year ago, vowing to fight against the project.
Among other issues, members have cited upset with the building's proposed height, size and use.
Earlier this year, the coalition announced a lawsuit had been filed against the City of Plattsburgh related to the development project.
Farrington has a leadership role in the coalition, serving as its vice president.
PCC HAD 'NO INVOLVEMENT'
The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition circulated photos of the paint via its Facebook page Monday morning.
The drawings appeared to be the proposed corners of the building with text that read, "6 story building here," and, "Prime here."
Coalition Facebook posts featured the photos's context, making statements like, "This is where the 6 story Prime Building will go."
The coalition denied any involvement in the outdoor drawings, but said, "field locations of proposed plans using temporary utility marking paint can be a useful tool to help the public and board members to better understand and visualize the physical locations of proposed building plans.
"However, the PCC did not apply the temporary paint recently applied to show the location of the proposed Prime Building and had no involvement with it."
MAYOR NOT SURPRISED
Upon hearing of the paint application, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said he wasn't shocked.
"It no longer surprises me to see the great and at times criminal lengths some will go through to prevail in their agendas," he told The Press-Republican.
"I guess sneaking around at night with cans of spray paint in their hands is easier than actually coming to public forums to reasonably discuss issues," he continued.
"God help our democracy, or what is left of it."
FARRINGTON EXPLAINS
It was late afternoon Monday that Farrington posted to his private Facebook page, admitting he added the markings to the city lot.
The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition vice president said that group had no involvement, stating, "though I am a member of PCC, I did this on my own and without any involvement by that group."
"Many people find it hard to visualize what's on an engineering plan," his post reads. "To help people visualize the most recent Prime Development Plan, this weekend, using a temporary utility marking paint that typically fades after one or two rains, I painted the corners of the proposed building so the public and everyone in the neighborhood can see where this building is to be located."
Farrington goes on to say he spoke with the city's Police Department and also to its Department of Public Works, adding that both were "very polite."
"They politely asked me to remove it and I politely agreed," he said. "And I will."
'SHOW IT OFF'
Farrington's post goes on to say that the developer and the City of Plattsburgh were "upset" over the matter.
"Why? Because they don't want people to know the truth about the size and layout of this mammoth gated building in our downtown," the post states.
"My challenge to Mayor Colin Read, the City Council and the Community Development/Planning Office is this: if you're DRI Prime mega-building plan is so great, then you must be very proud of it and want to show it off," it continues.
"So go and mark it out yourself. We would all love to see the building footprint, what's left for the sidewalk along the river, the skinny one-lane road with diagonal parking and no bike lane on Durkee, and what's to be left of Bridge Street.
"If your project is so great, then you must be very proud of it, so show it off. Send the survey crew out to mark it out. That's a small effort for the biggest downtown development in decades."
INVESTIGATION ONGOING
Chief Ritter refrained from commenting on Farrington's post, stating the investigation was ongoing.
When asked about a potential penalty for such occurrences, Ritter said he could not comment at this point.
