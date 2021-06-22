PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police are investigating an act of vandalism at the city's Melissa L. Penfield Park.
Lt. Darin Perrotte said the bathhouse's mirrors, both in the men's and women's restrooms, were smashed and toilets clogged.
An officer on patrol was flagged down around 7:30 p.m. Monday by an individual who reported the criminal mischief at the Boynton Avenue park, Perrotte said.
"There were no suspects in the area; nobody witnessed anything," he said. "There was a little league game going on. The officer spoke with a bunch of the coaches and parents who were there. It is unknown if it was just some juveniles up to mischief, or something else. At this time there are no leads."
Perrotte confirmed the investigation was ongoing and said officers returned to the scene several times late into Monday evening.
"It is always our intention to have a presence (at city parks) both during times that the park is open and when events are going on, such as baseball games, but also the overnight hours and after hours when the parks are closed," the lieutenant said.
"The officers are good about doing foot patrols at the various parks throughout the city and trying to curb any of this activity before this happens."
