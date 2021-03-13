PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police and SUNY Plattsburgh’s University Police will be working together during St. Platty’s Day, an annual day drinking party for students the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, and during St. Patrick’s Day in anticipation of large gatherings.
With no spring break this semester, this year marks the first year SUNY Plattsburgh will be in session during St. Patrick's Day (March 17) since city officials asked SUNY Plattsburgh President Joseph Burke to change the college's academic schedule in 1979 after years of especially raucous celebrations.
STAYING APART
“With COVID and St. Patrick’s Day, it poses significant challenges,” University Police Chief Pat Rascoe said. “People have a need to get together, but we also have this public health situation that needs people to stay apart.”
City PD and UP started planning their coordinated response for the last few weeks, Rascoe said.
The college started testing all off-campus students this week in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, Rascoe said. Previously, only on-campus students and students who needed to go on campus were required to test weekly.
IDENTIFYING POSITIVES
“We knew of students off-campus who weren’t required to do testing on campus were positive and living with people who do come to campus,” Rascoe said. “We noticed that a number of times, so we knew we needed to address that group of people.”
The college reported 33 positive cases between Monday and Friday.
“From a mitigation measure that we can control, that is the most important thing that we’re doing in that it would identify positives and get them out of circulation before they end up having contact with somebody else possibly at a St. Patrick’s Day gathering,” Rascoe said.
UP will be encouraging students to stay with people they live with because its and city PD’s goal will be to limit the spread of COVID-19 first and foremost.
“The whole goal of our operation is to limit the spread of COVID. It’s not necessarily to go after gatherings, although that’s a piece of it, it’s to limit spread,” Rascoe said. “If all else fails, if they do everything wrong, if they’re wearing a mask, chances are they’re not going to get COVID.”
UP, CITY PD PARTNERING
Rascoe said that city PD and UP don’t normally collaborate but have been increasingly doing so since the pandemic started.
“We both have a need for the campus community to stay safe,” he said.
UP officers have been patrolling off campus and arriving and responding to gatherings and noise complaints alongside city PD, Rascoe said.
“Because we have student conduct violations that we can lodge even if the city police don’t have anything they can do criminally,” he said.
UP has had to break up two large gatherings this semester and has responded to about a couple dozen so far, Rascoe said.
Part of the reason UP hasn’t had to break up more gatherings is because of the student report line, which Rascoe said has prevented gatherings from becoming too large.
“And I’m hoping to do the same thing on St. Patrick’s Day and the weekend before,” Rascoe said. “Because preventing it from happening is much better than dealing with the outcome.”
