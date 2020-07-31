PLATTSBURGH — The city's parking enforcement officer will be back on the job today after a three-month-long hiatus.
CITYWIDE CUTS
The position was one of several to be furloughed back in April and, per a recent City Common Council announcement, would return Friday, July 31.
More than 60 positions citywide had been adjusted at that time as a cost-savings effort amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials had said about half of the roles were previously vacated due to pandemic-related closures, like those at the city's Rec Complex.
Excluding such positions, the municipality restructured 30 union jobs and five management roles. All furloughed employees were to preserve pay and health benefits.
LAYOFFS CONSIDERED
As of last Wednesday, City Councilor Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1) said the city body was considering converting some of the remaining furloughs into layoffs.
Jason Keable, president of the city's largest union, the American Federation of State County Municipal Employees Council 66 Local 788, had said seven of his members were still furloughed as of that time, including the parking enforcement officer.
Keable had said, to turn the furloughs into layoffs, that the council would have needed to take action at its meeting last week. They had not.
NOT OFF THE TABLE
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, city councilors were still considering future layoffs.
"We welcome these people back and hope that they will help with some of the backlogs of work and we'll look forward to their productivity, but let's all keep in mind that this isn't over," City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 3), the council's budget officer, had said last week.
"We must continuously watch the budget and see what kind of moves we have to make until the end of the year."
PARKING OFFICER
The parking enforcement officer, as the title suggests, enforces the parking laws of the city's downtown corridor.
The position was added in early 2019.
During the officer's time furloughed, some city parkers have found the laws more lenient, allowing, in some cases, cars to remain in one spot longer than a two-hour limit posted.
In advocating for the positions return earlier this month, Keable had said the position paid for itself.
"She pays her own salary, her own benefits and brings in revenue to the city," the union president had said. "At this point, now that we're in Phase Four of reopening, if you go downtown, everything is open and it's very busy.
"The fact that she's still sitting at home and not making revenue for the city — that's kind of a head-scratcher for me."
Barbell said Thursday night that he had checked into this notion and found that it was not true.
"I went back and looked at her salary versus the revenue and we're losing money every year by collecting tickets from people in the downtown area, versus having no parking enforcement at all," he said.
"It costs us more to pay the person than we receive in tickets. We're funding a deficit for ourselves."
MAYOR APOLOGIZES
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read announced the officer's Friday return at the recent council meeting, saying he wanted to make the downtown business community aware.
"I think the only reason that we want a parking enforcement officer is to improve a parking problem," he said. "Certainly the businesses in the City of Plattsburgh do not perceive there is a parking problem right now, they perceive there is a customer problem right now."
While Read said he'd love to see a time when finding a parking space became an issue downtown, but, because of COVID-19, he didn't think the city was there yet.
"This is going entirely in the wrong direction. I apologize to the City of Plattsburgh residents for the tickets that will be appearing on their (windshields) and ask that they adjust their behavior accordingly," he said.
"I think we're going to have some very upset business people for very good reason."
'ON-STREET PARKING ISSUE'
City Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5), a member of the city's Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee, agreed that the purpose of the officer was not to generate revenue, but to fix any parking issues.
"Clearly the City of Plattsburgh and the downtown does not have a parking capacity problem," he said. "The problem is: Is there parking where you want it, near to where you want to go?
"And, on-street parking has been a little hard to find. . . our parking spots near our businesses are being more congested, because tenants and people who want to park their cars there for a long time are going to park there instead of the lots where there is a lot of capacity," he continued.
"I do think that that is the point of the parking enforcement officer."
