PLATTSBURGH - There will be a city-wide Parking Ban in effect in the City of Plattsburgh as of midnight, on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
This parking ban includes the south end of the Durkee Street Parking Lot, the Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Lot, the Broad Street Parking Lot and the Upper and Lower Court Street Parking Lots.
Vehicles that are in violation of this parking ban will be ticketed and towed at the owners expense, according to the city.
This city-wide Parking Ban will remain in effect until further notice.
