PLATTSBURGH — The city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel recently launched its community survey hoping to find insight into local policing.
The confidential questionnaire, which went live this week, meant to gather the community's opinions and/or experiences with the Plattsburgh City Police Department.
"This is not a test, and there are no right or wrong answers," it says. "Please answer each question honestly."
Its four-week-long collection period would keep it open through Wednesday, Sept. 16.
THE PANEL
The panel was brought together in recent months under the direction of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. The executive order came in response to national hate crimes and/or moments of police brutality, as well as the various protests that had followed.
Per its mission statement, the City of Plattsburgh's 12-member panel was to work with the Lake City's police department to review its policies and procedures and then submit recommendations for best practices in support of positive community relationships.
Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter and Mayor Colin Read both serve as ex-officio members.
MEMBERSHIP CHANGES
The city panel has seen membership changes since its formation, losing three of its original members.
Black Lives Matter activist Ruby Roach and local businessman Bob Smith were the initial resignations and, as announced Monday, former mayoral candidate and downtown business owner Tenzin Dorjee recently stepped down, as well.
The first two seats were refilled by Bonnie Black, an experienced leader in the mental health community, and former police chief Herb Carpenter. The new members were selected via an application process through the city's Governance, Strategy and City Operations Committee.
Panel members have requested city officials follow the same procedure to fill the newly vacated seat.
SURVEY NOW AVAILABLE
The survey was to be featured on the city's website and the panel had assigned liaisons to disseminate it in other ways, as well.
Amanda Bulris-Allen, of the National Alliance on Mental Health, was to make it available to Champlain Valley Family Center, SUNY Plattsburgh's Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Michelle Cromwell to the university and Maxine Perry to Plattsburgh Housing Authority.
"We want to get a diverse population when we throw the survey out to the public," Bulris-Allen said.
The questionnaire asks individuals to identify various demographics, like age, race and preferred gender pronoun. As it continues, the survey asks questions related to public safety, discrimination and feelings towards local law enforcement.
It could be found online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfuyo-hVGewHFfC6zhvFd8ZE0HKVuVKJvGPkcNl3a2BmjmwJQ/viewform.
UPCOMING MEETING
The panel was to meet again Monday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
All meetings were open to the public and were livestreamed to the city's YouTube channel.
Past agendas and minutes could be found on the city's website at: http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/634/Public-Safety-Citizens-Review-Panel.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.