PLATTSBURGH - A blown switch knocked power out in much of the City of Plattsburgh's downtown area Friday afternoon.
A main switch on Saranac Street near the Saranac River exploded from within shortly before 3 p.m., explained Bill Treacy, head of the city's Municipal Lighting Department.
Treacy said a rain storm had just passed when the switch blew, but a lightning strike could have happened on one of the power lines feeding into the switch that could have caused the damage.
Treacy said the explosion was large and powerful, but no one was hurt.
Power was knocked out on Durkee Street, City Hall Place and parts of Miller Street for about 40 minutes.
MLD crews worked quickly to bypass the blown switch in order to get power restored.
