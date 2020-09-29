PLATTSBURGH — The City Common Council voted last week to cease its investigation into its ZBA and approved invoices owed to that board's attorney, but ZBA Board Chair Ron Nolland found the move self-serving.
"The council agreed to pay the invoices because (the attorney's) firm generously agreed to provide the city with a discount, and agreed to reduce his hourly rate going forward," Nolland told the Press-Republican Monday.
"This was requested by the city at the last minute, when they realized that we were serious about postponing the review of the city's application."
ZBA LAWYERED UP
The City of Plattsburgh's Zoning Board of Appeals hired Buffalo-based attorney Corey Auerbach last spring for legal assistance during the body's review of the Durkee lot mixed-use development project.
The city's Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller traditionally offered that body legal advice, as per city code, but, in dealing with the controversial Downtown Revitalization Initiative project, for which the City of Plattsburgh was the applicant, ZBA members determined outside counsel was necessary to ensure it received impartial legal advice.
ZBA members have referenced the city's ordinance, saying the attorney's hiring was within their jurisdiction.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, fees owed to Auerbach had totaled nearly $18,500 as of early September.
COUNCIL INVESTIGATION
Councilors had said those payments had not been pre-approved by the City Common Council and, so, they were denied. Councilors then voted to launch an investigation into the attorney's acquisition.
Brian S. Kremer, of Goldberger and Kremer law firm in Albany, was hired to do so, and was to be paid $235 per hour for his services.
Without factoring travel time, that work was expected to take about 10 to 20 hours.
In light of the ongoing investigation, the city's ZBA recently voted to pause its review of the Durkee lot project until the matter was resolved and their attorney was paid.
"We want to keep moving," Nolland had said, "(but) we can't under these circumstances."
FEE NEGOTIATED
At last week's council meeting, councilors voted to end the investigation and to sign an agreement approving negotiated payments to Auerbach.
Including all up to date invoices, the ZBA attorney's fees had totaled about $23,000, Schneller had said.
Auerbach's fee was negotiated to $290 per hour, down $40 from the former $330 per hour. Via a retroactive reduction, the bill then totaled $20,000.
"The Common Council determines that the reference fees were proper and necessarily incurred in connection with the review of the pending applications and hereby approves paying the invoices," City Councilor Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1) read from the resolution Thursday.
"It is further resolved that the Common Council terminates the investigation of the chairperson of the ZBA's hiring of a law firm from Buffalo."
The agreement also included language indicating travel was to be avoided if possible and budgeted about $6,000 more for Auerbach's services.
It was not yet known how much longer the ZBA would review the Durkee lot application, though, so, Schneller had said, a fee cap was not included.
'NO MEA CULPA'
While Nolland said he was glad to see the Common Council agree to pay for most of the legal fees, he said there was no "mea culpa," or acknowledgement of one's own fault.
"In fact it was suggested that the 'investigation into the chair of the Zoning Board' was not specifically directed at me," he said, a nod to a statement made by Councilor Barbell that evening.
Barbell had also said he hoped councilors and the ZBA could sit down and adjust the policy in order to create, "a more defined and specific policy that connects the council to that decision so that we can look at the budgetary impact on the city for these decisions."
Nolland referred to city code, though, which stated, in such cases that outside review was needed by a city board, the City of Plattsburgh was to cover the costs and then collect the funds from the project's applicant. Because, in the case of the Durkee lot development, the city doubled as project applicant, Nolland has said, the city would be ultimately responsible for the fees.
"The council seems to believe the fees are a budget issue, though in general, they are actually collected by the city from the applicant, so they should have no budget implications at all," Nolland said.
"Hopefully the ZBA and other boards can carry on their independent, autonomous process now and in the future, without being concerned about interference."
PROJECT CHANGES
The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold its next meeting Monday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. The evening will start with the body's pre-meeting at 6:30 p.m. and both sessions will be livestreamed to the City of Plattsburgh's YouTube channel.
Nolland said project developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC would present more site plan changes, equating to less commercial space and more residential units.
Changes were to appear before the Clinton County Planning Board on Wednesday, Oct. 7, as well.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
