PLATTSBURGH — Updates to the city's rental law gained council approval Thursday night and were welcomed by those present for the evening's public hearing.
Real Estate Broker Neil Fesette thanked city officials, like Mayor Colin Read, for giving himself and other area landlords, "a seat at the table."
"(For) working through the issues within this registry law to the point where, our belief is that, we've got a piece of legislation now that is fair," Fesette said.
"I want to thank the council."
LAW TROUBLES
The evening's reaction differed from that of last December when an earlier version of the law was voted into action.
That legislation had put into place guidelines for rental permits and a rental registry, applicable to high-occupancy rental units, and had included language for to-be-determined fees on rental inspections, re-inspections, registrations and certifications.
The 2019 City Common Council had heard a number of City of Plattsburgh stakeholders — landlords, tenants and homeowners — speak in resounding upset over that proposed law.
At the time, speakers had bemoaned its opportunity for fees, its room to revoke permits, its possible impacts on tenants and had, ultimately, called on councilors to take more time before approving the local law.
The year's council had been split on how to act, with half voting against it and the other half voting in its favor; Mayor Read's affirmative vote had broken the night's stalemate, putting the law into motion.
WORKING TOGETHER
A group of area landlords, united in their opposition of the law, had coalesced and retained an attorney even before the legislation had been approved.
In the nine months since it was passed, it was said that city officials and those landlords had negotiated, eventually landing on the compromise reflected in the recently OK'd law adjustments.
Some changes included a greater allowance for self-inspections, a more defined appeal process and the elimination of rental permits in favor of a rental registry.
John DuCharme, an attorney from Clifton Park, spoke on behalf of the landlord coalition, saying his clients owned more than 2,500 residential apartment units in the City of Plattsburgh.
"As a result of the negotiations, we've agreed to the provisions of the local law," he said.
FEES TO COME
The fee schedule was to be determined at the time of the council's vote.
When deciding those figures, Fesette had asked that the Common Council be mindful of the current climate.
"The pandemic has been really tough on our tenants and on us," he said, noting that he and at least one other landlord had a current 10 percent rate of delinquencies.
"Obviously we don't want to evict anybody," he said, "but it's tough to pay the bills when you've got people not paying rent."
The landlord asked councilors to consider holding off on the expense aspect of the law or try to make them as affordable as possible.
"What happens is landlords, or business people in general, when extra fees, taxes are added on, you tend to pass them through to the tenants or customers," he said.
"We really prefer not to do that."
THE LAW
The newly enacted local law can be found on the city's website at: www.cityofplattsburgh.com
Provisions require landlords of the qualifying properties to complete and sign a rental registration form by April 1, 2021.
