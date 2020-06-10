PLATTSBURGH — The city's five-year budget plan looks to rebuild the municipality's fund balance after COVID-19 put a wrench in its fiscal plans.
City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) said when the City Common Council OK'd a 2020 budget that allowed for a $600,000-plus surplus, "we were all elated."
Then the novel coronavirus paid a visit, Kelly added, leaving the Lake City with what was now projected to be a $1.2 million end-of-year shortage.
"But, this is a crisis," the council budget officer said. "That's what a rainy day fund is for."
STAFF REDUCTIONS
Earlier this year, and as a result of the continued health crisis, the City of Plattsburgh anticipated a $2.8 million budget shortfall by the end of 2020.
The estimated shortage sparked a series of reductions, including that of more than 60 city staff positions, some of which were formerly vacated due to pandemic directives.
The staff reductions included a mix of furloughs and layoffs in a variety of departments. Furloughed employees would maintain benefits and were expected to return to work by July 31.
In early May, it was said that the reductions were equal to less than half of the cuts necessary to account for the nearly $3 million deficit.
FIVE-YEAR PLAN
The city typically uses its five-year plans as guidelines for the upcoming year's overall budget.
The council approved its recent version of the plan late last week and, Mike Kelly had said, it showed a slow but steady build up.
"In the year 2022, with some careful planning, we actually start to build that fund balance to a $600,000 surplus that year," Kelly said, adding that the year following would add nearly $500,000 more.
"That trend continues right on into the next 10 years and that's where we want to be."
SMALL TAX INCREASES
For 2020, the Clinton County assessor had upped property tax assessments by about 3.87 percent and, in response, the city had dropped its tax rate by minus 4.5 percent.
Next year, property tax assessments were to be upped by about 1.24 percent and so, Kelly said, the city's five-year plan accounted for a minus 1.24 percent tax rate.
According to the five-year plan, the tax rate would be raised by 1.25 percent each year thereafter.
"Those small tax increases each year for the next several years will actually help us build back out fund balance," Kelly said.
'DONE THIS BEFORE'
In 2019, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said, the city left the year with a positive 10 percent fund balance.
"We won't be attaining a 10 percent green fund balance again until 2025," he said. "We've got four years of diligence here to get the fund balance back up.
"But, I guess, we've done this before," he said, noting the city's depleted fund balance of 2017. "We went from nothing . . . to what it was in 2020."
