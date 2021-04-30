PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is officially looking for a new chief of police, Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced Thursday.
Police Chief Levi Ritter took a leave of absence in late-December last year for personal reasons and was later put on administrative leave by former Mayor Colin Read, Rosenquest said in a news release.
“It was during this time that the City determined that it needed to move in a different direction with respect to the management of the Police Department,” Rosenquest said.
In Ritter’s absence, Captain Brad Kiroy, a 20-year vet of the department, temporarily assumed Ritter’s responsibilities and will continue to do so until a new chief is hired, Rosenquest said.
A number of factors are being considered for the new chief, Rosenquest said, and Kiroy could be a possible fit.
“We were talking through some details on that. [Kiroy has] expressed interest. I’ve expressed interest,” Rosenquest said. “There’s some factors in him taking that position, which we’re working out. But it’s not a certainty that he’s going to be the next chief. There’s a number of factors involved.”
Rosenquest also said the city has called for an open-competitive test and promotional test.
“Our preference is to fill it internally,” Rosenquest said. “Now it’s just a matter of figuring out the qualifications for the position and pay for the position as well.”
A salary range for the new chief hasn’t been determined yet, Rosenquest said.
“But [salary] will be based on years of experience, what the budget can support, comparison between past chiefs as well,” Rosenquest said. “Years of experience will be a driver in that consideration.”
Rosenquest, who took office in January, said he searched for a path for Ritter and the city to resolve concerns “amicably.”
“Mr. Ritter's commitment and dedication to his position as Chief of Police, and his 17 years of public service to the City is not lost on me or anyone else who had the opportunity to serve with him,” Rosenquest said.
But after a “number of discussions,” the city said, Ritter decided it would be best for him to part ways with the city and resign his position as police chief effective the end of April.
“We had a number of discussions on the situation,” Rosenquest said. “It was one of those issues that was pressed upon me when I came into office. So I tried to find a path for how to resolve the administrative leave, which was certainly a concern of mine.”
The city said that the new chief of police will have to take on a number of new initiatives outlined in the police reform policies as dictated by New York State Executive Order 203.
Some of those initiatives address body-worn cameras, police training, police transparency, community-officer engagement and crisis intervention.
"We now have a solid structure for succession planning in that department and there are a number of internal candidates that are being considered,” Rosenquest said.
“There's a civil service process we need to follow and are working closely with the county to follow that process. In the meantime I have all the faith in the world that Captain Kiroy and newly promoted Lieutenants (Darin) Perrotte and (Jarrod) Trombley will guide this department through this transition."
