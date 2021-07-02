PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will flow fire hydrants in Zone 2 starting on Tuesday, July 6.
The flowing of hydrants will continue on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until all streets listed below have been completed.
The program will start about 7:30 a.m. and end by 2 p.m. on each day.
The streets affected by this will be Adirondack Lane, Broad Street, Dennis Avenue, Draper Avenue, George Angell Drive, Joyce Court, Leonard Avenue, Lincoln Lane, Marcy Lane, Ollivetti Place, Park Avenue, Prospect Avenue, Rugar Street and Sanborn Avenue.
During the times mentioned, the water in the system will be stirred up and may be cloudy or rust colored coming out of the faucet. Residents should avoid washing clothing or bathing during these times.
Please use caution when driving by a flowing hydrant and be watchful of the Department of Public Works personnel who will be performing this duty.
