PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will flow fire hydrants in Zone 3 a and b starting today.
The flowing of hydrants will continue on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday proceeding this date until all streets listed below have been completed.
The program will start about 7:30 a.m. and end by 2 p.m. on each day.
The streets affected by this will be Flynn Avenue, Kim Court, Main Mill Street, Mc Kinley Avenue, Mildred Boulevard, Peru Street, Plant Street, Sara Court, Sharron Avenue, South Acres Road, South Catherine Street, South Peru Street, Tyrell Avenue, US Avenue, and Wall Street.
During the times mentioned, the water in the system will be stirred up and may be cloudy or rust colored coming out of the faucet. Residents should avoid washing clothing or bathing during these times.
Please use caution when driving by a flowing hydrant and be watchful of the Department of Public Works personnel who will be performing this duty, a news release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.