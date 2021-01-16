PLATTSBURGH - The City of Plattsburgh has implemented a city-wide Parking Ban, effective at midnight on Sunday, Jan. 17.
The ban includes the south end of the Durkee Street Parking Lot, the Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Lot, the Broad Street Parking Lot and Upper and Lower Court Street Parking Lots.
Vehicles that are violating the ban will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.
The ban will remain in effect until further notice.
