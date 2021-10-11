PLATTSBURGH – Karisé. Kanon'tinékhons.
Those are the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) names for mullein and milkweed, indigenous medicinal plants found listed on the new “Native Plants and Medicines” plaque unveiled Monday beneath the Champlain Monument in Plattsburgh.
'SETTLERS ON THEIR LAND'
“We acknowledge that we are on the traditional territory of the Mohawk people, the Keepers of the Eastern Door,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“We honor the original caretakers of this and surrounding lands and offer respect to the Haudenosaunee who are still here.
“We are settlers on their land, and we strive to be accountable for remembering this history and cultivating respect in relationships with our Indigenous neighbors and their land.
“So, I want to thank you all for coming to this dedication today.”
Thursday, the Common Council of the City of Plattsburgh proclaimed the second Monday of each October to be Indigenous Peoples' Day in Plattsburgh.
“I do want to acknowledge my partners standing humbly in the back there, Councilor Gibbs, Councilor Kelly,” Rosenquest said.
“I'm not going to ignore you Councilor Moore, but Council Gibbs and Councilor Kelly really pushed and drove this proclamation on the acknowledgment of the importance of today, the importance of our Indigenous people's history.”
NATIVE SON & DAUGHTER
Emilio Stacey-Mora, 22, and Valerie Stacey-Patrie, 17, unveiled the plaque, which will be permanently installed in one of the native plant gardens flanking the monument.
Stacey-Patrie read the signage:
“The Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) have used indigenous plants such as karisé: (mullein) and kanon'tinékhons (milkweed), growing here, for medicinal purposes since time immemorial. Oral tradition says that the Creator came to the People disguised as an old man. He taught them which plants to use as medicines.
“Due to colonization and genocidal practices against Native people, those teachings are almost forgotten. But, today, Mohawk people, are working to revitalize interest in traditional medicinal practices and all other aspects of Haudenosaunee culture.”
Stacey-Mora wore a traditional gustoweh, headdress, and an orange ribbon shirt and explained the symbolism behind it.
“The colors that I am currently wearing is to represent all of the survivors and all that have not made it through the traditional schooling (residential schools),” he said.
“We just want to remember those people. My grandfather is one of those people. That is one of our survivors, and he has experienced a lot as well. We just want to make sure to always keep that in our memory that this is something that we do not want to repeat in any kind of way.”
Stacey-Patrie wore turtle earrings with a matching necklace to honor her lineage in the Turtle Clan of the Mohawk Nation.
TERRITORIAL BOUNDARY
Their mother, Emily Kasennisaks Cecilia Stacey, explained the significance of the plaque's location.
“There are many purposes to this sign that our Tsi:ietsenhtha (Jee Yeh Jen Ta)/Plattsburgh Arts Project worked on for a year now, if not a little bit better,” she said.
“The significance of the medicinal plants that Mohawks used, the Haudenosaunee, to heal ourselves and to heal others, especially the settlers that came here and suffered illness so they were well to go on the journey that they were set to go on.
“This point, along with where the Turtle Sculpture is, also marks the ending territory of the Mohawk people, who are the Keepers of the Eastern Door.
“That is not as well announced or known, but we're hoping that it will become more known as time goes on.”
I'M LOOKING FOR A NAME
Stacey, the daughter of Tom Taronhata Stacey and Guadalupe Vanderhorst Rodriguez, shared that she as well as her three children, including her youngest son, Robert Stacey-Patrie, who could not be in attendance, were born and raised in Plattsburgh.
Her sisters, Erika Kairhoktha (She ends a message or word) and Evita Teiohonwaka (She has two canoes) were also born and raised in Plattsburgh.
“My Mohawk name, Kasennisaks, means I'm looking for a name,” Stacey said.
“There's a very interesting story behind that.
“When I got my name, the three Clan Mothers, which was the Turtle Clan, the Wolf Clan and the Bear Clan, came together in a traditional service in the Longhouse in the late 1980s.
“There was a huge conversation with the Seneca ancestors with the Mohawk women. They said that my spirit belonged to, this was not known to me until I became an adult, but they said that the Seneca spirit say I belong to the Seneca spirit, but my body belongs to the Mohawks.”
'NEXT SEVEN GENERATIONS'
Stacey said she will continue through her life finding her name.
“Which I think has worked for me,” she said.
“So that's a little bit of a background, and I appreciate everybody whose come out and support us today.
“And finally, it feels like we're accepted on some level. I'm almost 40 years old, and I cannot tell you how difficult it has been here in Plattsburgh to even get some kind of acceptance. This feels pretty close.”
Stacey's hope is that her children don't have to go through as much as she went through for as long as she did.
“And that is the hope that the Haudenosaunee people have is the next seven generations, and hoping that the next generation is not going to have to suffer the way that the generation before did,” she said.
“I will continue with that hope as their mother, as a Mohawk woman, a representative of the Turtle Clan and the Mohawk culture, and I hope that comes across.
“So, nya:weh. (thank you).”
