PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City has narrowed the search for its next Chief of Police down to a handful of candidates.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest announced Thursday that the city's 9-member Police Chief Selection Committee had whittled more than 50 original applicants down to about four or five.
"Those four or five candidates will be coming to the City of Plattsburgh over this weekend to do in-person interviews," he said on the floor of a regular meeting of the Common Council Thursday.
NEW CHIEF
The mayor announced in April that the Lake City was hunting for a new leader of its City Police Department.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, former Police Chief Levi Ritter took a leave of absence in late-December 2020 for personal reasons and was later put on administrative leave by former Mayor Colin Read.
Mayor Rosenquest said it was during that time that the city determined it needed to "move in a different direction" with respect to the police management.
Ritter officially resigned from his role as chief, effective at the end of April 2021.
SEARCH COMMITTEE
A search committee was later formed comprised of the following:
• Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3)
• Bonnie Black, of Behavioral Health Services North
• Councilor Jaime Canales (Ward 1)
• Michelle Cromwell, SUNY Plattsburgh's vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
• Clinton County Sheriff David Favro
• Patrick Rascoe, SUNY Plattsburgh's University Police chief
• Hilary Rogers, Clinton County public defender
• Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie
• Mayor Christopher Rosenquest
UP NEXT
The city hoped to have the chief role filled by late October, but announced last month that it had extended the deadline.
“Due to the nature of the selection and the importance of the position, the committee felt it necessary to do the work intentionally and thoroughly but not rush," Mayor Rosenquest had said in a news release. "Even though we had targeted an October timeframe, taking a step back to reassess our timeline was warranted."
Rosenquest announced Thursday next steps in the process.
He said the selection committee decided, following the weekend's interviews, that it would further narrow the current list of candidates down to a top two, either of which they would be comfortable hiring.
"Then, as per the charter, it's my obligation, the mayor's obligation, to make the appointment recommendation to the council. The council then talks about it, debates it if needed and then it goes from there."
'HIGHLY QUALIFIED EXPERTS'
Rosenquest later told the Press-Republican that all candidates invited in for interviews were good picks for the role.
"What we're looking for at this point is someone who will rise to the top, who has the skill set to lead and who truly understands what the future of policing should look like. All of the candidates are highly qualified and are experts in their field.
"I look forward to deepening my understanding of their expertise and to be able to get to know them a little more personally."
