PLATTSBURGH — The city plans to cut expenses by more than $3 million to make way for anticipated budget shortfalls and officials say, despite recent staff reductions, the municipality was less than halfway there.
STAFF REDUCTIONS
As of the Thursday, the City of Plattsburgh was anticipating a $2.8 million shortfall by the end of 2020 due to COVID-19-related impacts.
Though a $688,000 budget surplus had been announced at the start of the year, officials said that was unlikely to materialize.
In recent weeks, the Plattsburgh City Common Council OK'd Mayor Colin Read to make budget cuts through reductions in workforce via job-sharing, hour reductions, layoffs or furloughs in a variety of positions in several city departments.
In total, more than 60 city jobs, some already vacant due to pandemic directives, were to be impacted, and included a mix of furloughs and layoffs.
Furloughed employees would maintain benefits and were expected to return to work by July 31.
JOBS AFFECTED
At the council's Thursday night session, City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), the council budget officer, gave a rundown of the positions.
The list included the retirement of two water and sewer managers; a mix of furloughs and layoffs in the Recreation Department, the Department of Public Works and the City Police Department; three furloughed line helpers of Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting; and four administration personnel of City Hall.
Some 13 positions at the Plattsburgh Public Library were expected to be impacted, though that decision was up to the library's Board of Trustees, Kelly said, adding that "remaining cuts are from attrition and leaving unfilled jobs open."
The furloughs of union employees would go into effect after the Friday, May 1 workday, while management furloughs would begin following the Friday, May 8 work day.
"We're trying to do everything in our power to make this transition as easy for our employees as we possibly can," Kelly said.
LESS THAN HALF
At its Thursday night session, Kelly said the reductions only accounted for $1.5 million of the city's hoped budget cuts.
And, City Chamberlain Richard Marks interjected, though the city's furloughed employees were expected to return to work by July 31, the figure had been calculated as if the affected staffers were out until the start of 2021.
"There were 26 positions in the general fund that will account for $750,000 of that figure," Marks said, "if those positions are left vacant for the remainder of the year."
The chamberlain added that some $475,000 were displaced funds previously saved for the city's Rec Complex and the Plattsburgh Public Library, also through the end of 2020, and said Mayor Colin Read had found another $277,000 in possible cuts.
All things considered, Marks said, "that would give us about $1.27 million by the end of 2020."
WEEKLY UPDATES
Kelly said the city would offer weekly updates on its ever-changing budget situation and, this week, he answered some frequently asked questions like, "Why did you furlough the lowest paid staff?"
His response: "The City Council didn't furlough anyone, really. The City Council must refer to union rules, the unions determine the actual individuals who would be furloughed. We also furloughed some managers and we had some retirements. . . the job titles were carefully selected and, of course, civil service and union advice was followed."
Another asked, "Will city operations change post (the novel) coronavirus?"
Kelly's response: "The answer in short is, 'Yes, they will.' But we will collectively and collaboratively plan our way through this pandemic and post pandemic economic struggle and we'll do it in a way that serves all of our stakeholders, taxpayers, citizens and employees."
Next week, the council plans to discuss the Plattsburgh City Beach, its Rec Complex, its annual fishing tournaments, state funding and more.
