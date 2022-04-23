City mulls proposed beach parking fees

FERNANDO ALBA/PRESS-REPUBLICAN DRONE PHOTOAt a recent Common Council committee meeting, Community Development Director Matt Miller laid out plans for implementing paid parking in the city’s beach parking lots, which would involve a $2.50 hourly rate, $18 daily rate and $30 season pass for the beach. Enforcement would be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the beach season. Parking in the nearby Dog Park and Crete Center lots, along with walk-in and biker access to the beach, would remain free, according to a news release.