City mulls proposed beach parking fees

PLATTSBURGH — Changes to the parking fee structure at Plattsburgh City Beach could see city and Town of Plattsburgh residents having to pay for parking there for the first time in 30 years, though City Mayor Chris Rosenquest says that model remains under discussion.
At a recent Common Council committee meeting, Community Development Director Matt Miller laid out plans for implementing paid parking in the city’s lots, which would involve a $2.50 hourly rate, $18 daily rate and $30 season pass for the beach. Enforcement would be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the beach season.
Parking in the nearby Dog Park and Crete Center lots, along with walk-in and biker access to the beach, would remain free, according to a news release.
Last year’s beach rates included an $11 daily charge for American vehicles not belonging to city or town residents, as well as a $110 seasonal pass.
30-YEAR AGREEMENT EXPIRING
Implementation of paid parking downtown and replacement of the beach’s entry booth with digital, multi-space parking kiosks in the coming months follows a 2018 decision along with a parking study and subsequent Common Council resolutions, the release said.
At the meeting, Miller said the proposed beach rates are higher than those put forward for the downtown lots because they are intended to pay for the facility’s annual operating costs and there is a shorter window for collecting revenue as the beach is typically open from Memorial to Labor days.
Rosenquest told the Press-Republican internal “back and forth” on the recommended beach fees is ongoing.
The mayor said a 30-year agreement giving town residents free access is set to expire this year. According to a Press-Republican article from July 1992, that was included in the Falcon Seaboard PILOT agreement.
“I think that fundamentally we’d want to honor that agreement (for free access) and continue to honor that agreement, but we also have to look towards the future of the expense of running that beach and how much we should be charging for parking," Rosenquest said.
STATE PARK NEARBY
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said he looks forward to getting more details from the city on its goals and objectives regarding the proposed beach parking rates.
“But currently one of my concerns that immediately comes up is, over in the Cumberland Head Bay State Park, parking is about $7 per day, and it’s on the same shoreline and it’s in the Town of Plattsburgh so I could see a lot of people taking advantage of that resource,” he said.
“I know that the state of New York has invested significant amounts of money in that park including, I believe, new playground equipment, upgraded bathrooms, et cetera, and I could see people simply pivoting there.”
Noting he did not have the numbers, Cashman said a fair amount of people have Empire Passes that give them access to state parks.
COUNCIL APPROVAL
Rosenquest said he and Cashman meet weekly and have discussed different ideas on the beach, including future and shared investments, the cost structure and revenue structure.
“So again, that’s why this isn’t set in stone, this isn’t something that we’re putting forward now, it’s something that we’re having dialogues about,” Rosenquest said.
The paid parking rates still require Common Council approval. Cashman said he would encourage the city to reach out to the public for direct feedback and, with the beach season weeks away, put a pause on charging Plattsburgh residents for parking this year to allow for collaborative examination of how to move forward.
That could mean engaging with other municipalities whose residents might also want free beach parking, or working with Clinton County to provide beach access as a service or resource for all, he added.
INVESTMENT
If the council does not go along with the recommendations, “we just go back to the drawing board," Rosenquest said.
"These are the options and whatever deficit there is will need to be filled in using taxpayer dollars," he said in a statement.
The mayor added that any surplus funds generated by beach parking fees would be reinvested into beach maintenance improvements.
“We have to look at the beach and ... how we use that beach and put monies into it as an investment,” he told the Press-Republican.
“That doesn’t absolve the city from continuing the work that we’re going to continue to improve the beach, but when you look at the people using the beach and using the parking, all we’re asking for is (to) pay for the thing that you’re using, pay for the parking.”
Civil work related to installation of the parking kiosks — essentially the pouring of concrete pads — is slated to begin the week of April 25. Miller said the kiosks would be put in at the beach shortly after, allowing the city to troubleshoot any technical issues ahead of opening day, slated for Friday, May 27.
