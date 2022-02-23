PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Department will require a power interruption for certain streets this morning in order to maintain power lines and equipment.
The outage was slated to begin at 10 a.m. and last for up to two hours to allow personnel to safely perform maintenance and tree removal, according to a press release.
MLD advises residents to ensure all computer files have been saved and that computers or any other equipment that may be sensitive to the outage be shut off.
Affected address are:
• 1 to 42 Flaglar Drive (all)
• 8 to 12 Dorchester Drive (all)
• 2 to 68 Trafalgar Drive (evens)
• 17 to 67 Trafalgar Drive (odds)
• 2 to 20 Broadway Road (all)
• 2 to 10 Pinewood Drive (all)
• 1 to 19 Carlton Drive (all)
• 28 to 38 Crescent Drive (evens)
• 1 to 37 Crescent Drive (evens)
• 2 East Gate
• 8 and 9 Saratoga Court
• 1 Camfield Way
• 151 and 153 Prospect Ave.
Call 518-563-2200 with questions.
