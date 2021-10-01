PLATTSBURGH — Christopher Rosenquest's sights are set on staff additions, infrastructure investments and no tax hike as he calculates his inaugural Plattsburgh City Mayor's Budget.
"On October 7, I'm going to propose a budget that, I believe, our community can be very proud of and I hope the council can support, given the number of conversations that I’ve had with them regarding what they’d like to see and their involvement in this process," he said.
"So, we’ll see on the 7th."
BUDGET PROCESS
The mayor has until October 8 of each year to present a Mayor's Budget, as outlined by the city charter.
A budget hearing, to occur no sooner than seven and no later than 28 days from the budget release, is next.
The spending plan is then turned over to councilors, who must OK a budget ahead of mid-January else the Mayor's Budget is automatically approved.
In recent weeks, the mayor assigned each city councilor to a specific department head, inviting them to meet and discuss the department's proposed 2022 budget. Three subsequent budget sessions were held publicly in the Council Chambers of City Hall this past week, detailing those budgets to the full council and the public alike.
"The whole goal of including council and department heads was to include some of their concerns that might come up after the budget is released so that those concerns and considerations can be added to the mayor’s budget before that is released," Rosenquest explained.
MORE HANDS ON DECK
The mayor said adequate staffing is a big consideration as he pens next year's budget.
"Every municipality, every businesses, everybody will say that payroll will 100% always be the highest expense. That's no different for the City of Plattsburgh."
But Rosenquest looked at payroll as less of an expense and more as an investment.
"The people we hire are the people delivering the services to the city residents," he said. "They keep your streets clean, they manage our parks, they deliver your water, we treat your sewer, we deliver your electricity, we have windows where you can pay permits and pay your bills, and public safety, let’s not forget police and fire employees.
"So, the staffing that we pay for equates to the services that we provide."
Which was why his tentative budget would likely request the addition of more laborers.
"The people who are actually doing the hands-on work in the city, so mowing the lawns, fixing the bathrooms, fixing up the parks, maintaining the beach and the things we have," he said. "We’ve heard, ‘Why can’t we fix the things we have?’
"This addresses that and ensures that we have enough staff to. . . (support) the amount of projects that we see moving forward."
PROJECT MANAGER
He also hoped to add a technical project manager for the 2022 year.
"Who can oversee the number of construction projects and development projects that we have coming up," he said. "We’ve had to hire a significant amount of consultants and folks that are on the ground managing this work, upwards of $300,000 to $400,000 that have been budgeted into those construction projects."
The addition of a manager to take on that oversight across the Community Development Office, Department of Public Works and other departments would save taxpayer money as the city performs future park and infrastructure improvements, he added.
"With these major and minor projects coming up in the next few years, we really do need somebody in the City of Plattsburgh who has their hands around all of the construction projects that can manage these things with integrity and consistency."
UPPED EXPENSES
Rosenquest planned to budget for park improvements, beach improvements, updates to Route 3 and the Margaret, Brinkerhoff and Court streets reconstruction project.
All in all, Lake City expenses would likely rise about 3% next year.
"Which is not bad, considering all of the factors of COVID, the price of inflation that has gone up, the cost of doing business has gone up, fuel costs have risen," Rosenquest said. "Considering all of those factors, looking at a 3% increase of doing business is really not all that bad, but on the flipside we also have to consider the amount of revenue that we bring in, as well.
"We're still looking at those figures."
TAX CHANGE
Still, the mayor hoped to offer a 0% tax rate change.
Allowing for this are higher-than-anticipated sales tax revenues, increased assessments, adjusted departmental fees and increased departmental efficiencies, he said.
"I'm not done with this budget and if something happens where there needs to be a slight increase in the tax rate, that will need to be a factor," he said. "Right now my target is a 0% increase in the tax rate based on the number of conversations I've had with councilors and what they've expressed as acceptable.
"I'm working towards that."
HEARING SCHEDULED
The city will host a budget hearing Thursday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
"I’m certainly proud of the work that the department heads have done," the mayor added. "They have certainly facilitated ease of this process. Our chamberlain has been fantastic to work with in this process. This is my first budget cycle in the City of Plattsburgh and I have leveraged every resource that I can leverage and that I have access to.
"At the end of the day, coming out of this process, I think we can be proud of the budget that is going to be presented on October 7.”
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.