City mayoral candidate gives DRI take

PLATTSBURGH — The Republican candidate in the 2020 race for Plattsburgh City Mayor recently gave his take on the most recent Durkee lot redevelopment plans, referring to the project as "gargantuan, executive housing high rises."
Scott Beebie, a former Plattsburgh City Police Department lieutenant, made the comments via a post to the "Scott Beebie for Mayor" Facebook page, saying he had been in touch with local business owners.
"It bears mention that throughout my conversations with businesses and building owners in the project area, I have not located anyone to date that has an overwhelming opinion in favor of this project," the post says.
"I have heard resounding concerns to include: lack of adequate parking, lack of transparency during the entire process, angled parking, altered traffic patterns, too generous of a PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) agreement and overwhelming feelings of betrayal by City Hall."
DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION
Redevelopment of the city-owned parking area, home to 289 public parking spaces, was the big ticket item of the city's $10 million state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The Lake City was selected by state officials to receive the multi-million-dollar award in 2016 during the initiative's first round of funding. In spring of 2017, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul presented the City of Plattsburgh's 10 priority projects, based on the municipality's original DRI application, and the funding amounts designated to each.
A mixed-used development project at the Durkee Street site received the largest funding award in the amount of $4.3 million. According to state documents, the project meant to occur via a public-private partnership to "increase residential and commercial activity, return the site to the tax rolls and better connect the historic downtown with the waterfront."
Documents went on to say the project may include approximately 45 residential units and almost 47,000 square feet of commercial space.
PROJECT PROPOSAL
Prime Plattsburgh LLC was later selected as the project's developer and its recent proposal would construct a 115 unit apartment complex and include about 13,000 square feet of commercial space, as well as public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway down to a planned Saranac Riverfront walkway.
The site plan and other applications have appeared before the city's Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board since February. The applicant pulled itself off of the July agendas to, according board members and city staff, make site adjustments.
Earlier this week, it was announced that changes could include less apartment units, new exterior materials and a Schenectady brewpub as the site's potential commercial tenant. Applications were expected to reappear in August.
HOW IT HAS CHANGED
Beebie, like others who have come out against current site plans, said he wanted to instead see the "original plan — the one that actually won the award."
The mayoral candidate said he was referring to the state documents that had listed the 45 residential units and 47,000 square feet of commercial space, as well as, he added, parking, green space and river access.
"The DRI at its inception, a mayor ago if you will, provided some real positives to our downtown business district," his post reads. "Worse still, some of the actual criterion city hall agreed upon has been changed or voided, resulting in a thorough erosion of any good faith that had been established.
"The way that city governance has been handled by this mayor, this party and this council has not been in keeping with the transparency and good faith our community deserves."
Beebie said downtown business owners had reported a "real feeling of bait and switch."
"The information they were given as it relates to parking was radically changed," he told the Press-Republican, "(and) morphed into something they would never have agreed to."
CHANGE ADDRESSED
In August of last year, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read had addressed similar comments that had been made at that time.
The mayor pointed to the city's Local Planning Committee, a group of downtown city stakeholders, that had, at the start of the process, submitted the DRI grant application documents to the state, asking for more than $5 million to, "develop the Durkee Street Site via an RFEI/RFP, support public infrastructure investments and provide vertical development gap financing to incentivize development."
After speaking with developers, Read had told the Press-Republican then, "it became really apparent that the offers for development that were going to come forward were gong to be more residential and less commercial."
At the time, he had added, many downtown business owners were concerned with the number of closed store fronts and weren't in favor of an additional 47,000 square feet of commercial space.
"The development committee rejigged and adjusted the proposal exactly in line with what the development community and the community, at the time, was asking for."
'MORPHED INTO PRIME PROJECT'
Beebie thought, as a person who earnestly believed the responsibility of elected leadership was to listen and serve those who elected them, that it was incumbent upon those seeking elected office to make informed and fact-based decisions.
"The Downtown Revitalization Grant has morphed into the Prime Project instead of serving the citizens and business owners in the City of Plattsburgh," his post says.
"I am wholeheartedly invested in starting a new conversation with the focus being actually revitalizing our city’s downtown into something that benefits the taxpayers and city stakeholders and enhances, not destroys, our valued historical downtown district."
When asked if, since the project was to be before the city's ZBA and Planning Board next month, Beebie thought by the time of his possible inauguration that it would be too late to take the project in a new direction, he said, "we have been following the development of the Prime building project for some time.
"I have been reaching out and speaking to business and building owners as well and community members and municipal leaders. It has been a challenge to get all (of) the information, due to the lack of transparency of the mayor and council."
