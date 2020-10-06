City mayor releases new budget plan

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read's new 2021 Mayor's Budget shaves nearly $2 million off the year's earlier proposal and submits a 14.5 percent decrease to the city's tax rate.
The outgoing mayor released the new draft spending plan Monday afternoon after announcing recent improvements to the City of Plattsburgh’s financial outlook.
In the budget narrative, Mayor Read says he spent his almost four years in office working with the city's various councilmembers and department heads to, "right our city's plight."
"As a last gesture," he said at a Monday afternoon press conference, "I leave the city with a very workable budget, that maintains and expands our level of services, secures our fund balance, lowers taxes and increases economic development.”
BUDGET RETURNED
An earlier 2021 budget plan was released back in June, coming in at about $58 million and looking to lower the tax rate by 5.46 percent.
In mid-September, and via a close vote, the City Common Council returned that initial plan to Mayor Read for some alterations.
Due by Oct. 8, the mayor was to reduce the spending plan by at least 10 percent overall, with reductions in wages and salaries made primarily though retirements, and totaling no more than 5 percent of the general fund budget.
City Chamberlain Richard Marks had said the requested changes would chop nearly $2.4 million off the 2021 budget proposal, with $1.2 million coming out of salaries and another $1.2 million coming out of expenditures.
TAX DROP
The newly released plan came in just under $56 million and notes a general fund surplus of about $161,000.
It would lower the tax rate more than 14 percent, dropping it from the current year's $11.64 to $9.96 per $1,000 assessed property value.
In his budget narrative, Read says the lowered rate would put the city on par with other North Country cities, like Glens Falls and Watertown, both of which had tax rates below $10 per $1,000 assessed property value.
"No longer need the City of Plattsburgh be known for high taxes," his narrative says.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Some city residents had worried proposed budget alterations would lead to hefty cuts in the Lake City's departments of public safety.
Police and fire supporters attended last week's council session en masse and were vocal in asking councilors to tread lightly when examining cuts to those departments.
The mayor asserted the new 2021 budget proposal was "job-neutral," reallocating jobs rather than reducing them.
Specific to public safety, Read said the budget noted 19 uniformed officers, in both police and fire, who either had already or would soon hit their 20 year retirement date and, therefore, were expected to retire soon.
"My budget is based on the assumption that less than half of those eligible to retire will do so," Read notes in the budget narrative, adding that those positions would be replaced one-to-one with cadets in the respective academies, "to maintain all of our public safety officers, while we both bank savings and lower taxes."
EFFICIENCIES
The mayor said the adjusted budget had accounted for efficiencies, like a one-stop service desk, allowing residents to carryout a variety of business, like bill pay, licensing needs and routine permits at a single front desk.
"It's about time we create a front desk not around our needs, but around the needs of the taxpaying public," he said. "We can share our clerks to serve the public better, and leverage technology to allow more people to conduct more business with the city online and through auto bill pay."
The new budget also dropped the Community Development Office funds to below $50,000.
The mayor said that office had been temporarily expanded to carryout the city's ongoing Downtown Revitalization Initiative(DRI), but needed to be downsized again.
"Our Community Development Office has been expensive and has failed to generate the reimbursements for temporary salaries that were promised upon its expansion," his narrative says, adding that, per the budget proposal, the city would shift towards a Local Development Corporation (LDC).
The mayor said that corporation, which already received council approval, would market properties and work with developers, "on the developers' dime rather than on taxpayer dollars."
He also hoped the LDC would continue DRI work.
REC FACILITIES, EVENTS
The city's Rec Complex has long been under budget scrutiny for its lack of revenue.
The newly released spending plan budgets about $387,000 for those services, which would drop funding by nearly $1 million when compared to 2020.
The city has sought public-private partnerships for the City Recreation Center, or gym, and, as announced last week, had received two proposals from interested parties. There was also a recent request for a private entity to carryout winter sports leagues that occur annually at the Crete Memorial Civic Center.
Per the proposed budget, and barring COVID-19 restrictions, the mayor said the Plattsburgh City Beach was budgeted for in the 2021 proposal.
As for the city's events, like its Fourth of July celebration, the mayor said funds to support an events coordinator was also in the budget.
'STOP BEING AFRAID'
The mayor said the budget proposal would maintain public safety, repair roads, provide better services and find greater efficiencies.
"The one thing stopping us is what has stopped us time and time again in Plattsburgh. It is a fear that causes us to always try to preserve the status quo, and to substitute drama for daring to reinvent ourselves," he says in the narrative, noting lost opportunities like IBM, General Electric and, possibly, Prime Plattsburgh LLC.
"We have to stop being afraid of success and reinvention, and instead take the assets we have and allow them to sprout to their full potential," he continues.
"Then, and only then, can we take our rightful place as the only New York city for 100 miles, and expect that to be embraced and celebrated."
A public hearing on the revised budget will be held Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.
City councilors were expected to use the 2021 Mayor's Budget as a guideline when devising the city's actual budget for next year.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing on the revised 2021 Mayor's Budget will be held Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The proposed spending plan and narrative can be found online at www.cityofplattsburgh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.