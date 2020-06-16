PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read released his 2021 Mayor's Budget Monday afternoon, months ahead of its deadline.
"While the fiscal year begins in 2021," he says in the budget narrative, "by completing such exercises seven months early, we have the luxury of controlling the trajectory not based on a budget set six months ago, but by a budget that can be reset now and smoothly converge to the new budget for next year."
TAX RATE CHANGES
The estimated $57.98 million budget looks to lower the tax rate by negative 5.46 percent, dropping it from this year's $11.99 to $11.54 per $1,000 assessed property value.
"Last year, I produced a budget with a tax rate lower than the budget proposed in 2017," Read says in the narrative. "This year I roll the tax rate back five years, but before COVID-19 took root, I formulated a plan to reduce the tax rate to 2006 levels.
"Now I look forward to collaborating with the council to merely stabilize our financial trajectory by reducing the $750,000 structural deficit and begin to rebuild the city’s savings account that is plunging at a dramatic rate and shall for the foreseeable future."
While the state mandated tax cap was not yet known, Read told The Press-Republican that the budget proposal would fall "well below the cap."
COUNCIL'S BUDGET OUTLOOK
The City Common Council recently OK'd its five-year budget plan and Mayor Read said he used the assumptions to devise his proposed spending plan.
"However, their plan still leaves gaping budget holes following 2021, even as a number of extraordinary expenses drop off as we hopefully converge on a new normal by 2022," he says.
"The council is still left with longer term decisions only it can make."
The mayor said next year's spending plan would need to present "realistic assumptions" that consider the uncertainty of some COVID-19-impacted variables, like sales tax revenues and state aid, as well as pension contributions and property values.
"Budgets are more than a guideline for spending for the upcoming year," Read says in the narrative. "They are an incorporation of what we believe shall be the fate of the local, regional and national economies, the implications of the economy on city revenue, the response of spending, and the trajectory as budget surpluses and deficits evolve and fund balances fluctuate."
'BRIDGES THE GAP'
The mayor said the proposed budget would use the municipality's savings account to, "smooth out the mismatch between increasing costs and declining revenue," and said it planned to extend recently enacted budget "austerity" to the end of 2021.
"The budget focuses on finding efficiencies, encouraging partnerships, and maintaining essential services," he says. "It bridges the gap to a new normal when we sustainably deliver services in a post-pandemic world.
"Should the virus be eradicated earlier, the economy recover quicker, or Congress directs bailout funds to local governments, we may transition to a new normal quicker," he continues.
"Should a bailout allow us to recover quickly, that inflow can be used first to replenish the savings account and then pay dividends to taxpayers, many of whom are struggling economically with no bailout themselves, in the form of a lower tax rate until the savings account again reaches an appropriate level."
FATE OF RECREATION
Even before the global health crisis, the city was citing Rec Complex deficits.
Its four branches include the Crete Memorial Civic Center, Plattsburgh City Beach, Plattsburgh City Marina and the City Recreation Center, or gym.
In November, City Chamberlain Richard Marks had said none of those facilities were generating revenue and, while no closures were recommended, the City Common Council had decided to up facility user fees.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the facilities were closed with most of their employees laid off or furloughed.
In the 2021 Mayor's Budget, the Rec Complex is budgeted just over $387,000, nearly $1 million less than in 2020.
"This budget assumes the beach reopens and the marinas operate, but requires the council to determine the disposition of the gym and Crete Center," the mayor says in his narrative, "even as this 2021 budget covers their debt service and utilities."
HEARING SCHEDULED
The 2021 Mayor's Budget will soon seek approval of the city councilors.
A public hearing on it will be held in the Council Chambers of City Hall on Thursday, June 25 at 5 p.m.
The budget proposal can be found online at: www.cityofplattsburgh.com.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.