PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was charged with attempted robbery after an incident Sunday night.
According to Plattsburgh City Police, around 8:45 p.m., police responded to the A Plus Mini Mart, at 352 Margaret St. for a report of an attempted robbery that had just occurred.
It was reported that a man entered the business and demanded money from the clerk while holding his hands inside his shirt as to make the clerk believe he had a weapon, a news release said.
The clerk refused to comply with the demand and activated the fire alarm, which caused the suspect to flee on foot, police said.
Responding officers located a man matching the description provided by the clerk, walking in the area of Margaret and Weed Streets.
Upon further investigation, the suspect, identified as Terrance Lewis, 47, of Miller Street in Plattsburgh, was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Lewis was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, a class C felony. He was arraigned Monday in Plattsburgh City Court where he was remanded to the Clinton County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this matter is encouraged to contact City Police at (518) 563-3411.
