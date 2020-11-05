City launches new website

PLATTSBURGH — The Lake City recently launched a new municipal website through a partnership with Clinton County.
"It's very easy to get some information much more quickly," Mayor Colin Read said at a Monday afternoon press conference. "We're very happy with that."
SHARED SERVICES
The City of Plattsburgh began exploring collaborative web options with the county's IT Department following Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's shared services directive in 2019, a city release says.
The city's new website, which went live over the weekend, was modeled after that of the City of Albany.
"It allows you to get to just most everything you can imagine with only one or two clicks," Read said of the downstate site.
Via its partnership, the city was to pay the county $500 a month for two years, adding up to $12,000 for that time.
After that, the mayor said, the price would drop significantly.
The city was to also get a rebate back in the first year through the state's shared services program.
ALERT SYSTEM
In the last week or so, residents who were signed up for the city's alert system were notified that the system would be changing with the new City of Plattsburgh website.
Residents sign up for the service to receive alerts about city happenings, like road closures, boil water orders, parking bans and more.
Those signed up under the system were being transferred to the new one, the city release says.
While the former system had the capability to send texts and emails, in addition to posting alerts on the city's website, the recent notification warned residents, "Please be advised that a text notification is no longer an option and all notifications will be sent via email only."
Some had expressed upset with that news, but Mayor Read said a replacement option was in the works.
"The city is determining how it can participate with NY-Alert or some other text-based system for such alerts," the release says.
OPENGOV GOES LIVE
The city signed on budgeting-and-performance cloud operator OpenGov about a year ago and that program recently went live, as well.
It was in October 2019 that the city OK'd that deal, which was to cost $18,000 annually with a $4,000 start-up fee.
The software's most talked about feature was its ability to make City of Plattsburgh financial data available online to constituents in real time.
As of Monday afternoon, the mayor said the application had a slight delay, but said numbers would soon match up.
It's link was available under the, "Find," tab of the new website.
FIND THE SITE
The site can be found at: www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
Residents can view a calendar of events there, pay utility bills and parking tickets, as well as apply for FOIL requests and various city licenses.
Mayor Read thanked the county for their partnership.
"This is everything we had in the previous system and more," he said. "(It's) a lot cleaner, much easier to get to and more friendly to smart phones."
