PLATTSBURGH — The city's new Plattsburgh Housing Committee will meet publicly for the first time tonight.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said the six-member committee would help gauge Plattsburgh City's housing reality, including what housing is available, what it is used for and any constraints/concerns when it comes to access, as well as any future housing opportunities.
"It's a whole package that we really do need to consider, not just in this year coming, but looking at the next five, 10 years of developing for housing that we kind of just trailed off with the last economic crisis."
COMMITTEE FORMED
Formation of the six-member committee, a recommendation of the now disbanded Landlord/Tenant Advisory Committee, garnered Common Council approval less than two weeks ago.
Its membership is as follows:
• Jeff Moore, Ward 6 city councilor
• James Welch, City Building Inspector/Code Enforcement employee
• Shelise Marbut, City Community Development Office employee
• Mark Hamilton, Fair Housing Officer/Plattsburgh Housing Authority executive director
• Tara Glynn, Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York managing attorney
• Dr. Liou Xie, SUNY Plattsburgh associate professor of geography and environmental studies
The group has already met twice and will meet publicly today at 5 p.m.
GOALS AND OBJECTIVES
The committee's outlined goals are to identify factors specific to the City of Plattsburgh that impair access to safe, adequate, affordable and secure housing and to recommend solutions.
Upon council approval, the committee had a proposed meeting schedule, wherein it outlined 9 meetings between late July and early November, as well as plans to submit a findings report and "solution-based recommendations" to councilors on Thursday, Nov. 18.
At that point, the committee is expected to dissolve.
According to the proposed schedule, tonight's session means to "receive community feedback on concerns relating to housing availability, access, affordability, conditions, etc."
