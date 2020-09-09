PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh officials recently appointed an attorney to conduct an investigation into an April decision of its Zoning Board of Appeals.
Councilors OK'd Brian S. Kremer, of Goldberger and Kremer law firm in Albany, for the job.
The attorney would be paid $235 per hour for services and, without factoring travel time, the work was expected to take about 10 to 20 hours.
HIRING REPRESENTATION
Kremer was to investigate the ZBA chairperson's hiring of Corey Auerbach of Barclay Damon.
The city board acquired the Buffalo-based attorney's services in the spring to oversee the ZBA's work related to the Durkee Street redevelopment project.
While the Zoning Board would typically utilize City Legal Counsel Dean Schneller, the board, fearing a possible conflict of interest, sought outside counsel, because the city, which Schneller also represents, was one of the project's applicants.
ZBA Board Chair Ron Nolland had said the board's decision was in line with its ordinance.
"We felt strongly that this would also reflect the independence of the board from any chance of being viewed as subject to outside influence," he had said.
PAYMENTS DENIED
Late last month, it was announced that legal fees owed to Auerbach totaled almost $18,500.
The invoices required city approval, but councilors rejected the payments and called for an investigation "of the surrounding circumstances."
"At no time has the Common Council approved this retention of services," City Councilor Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1) had said then.
A motion to deny the payments and launch an investigation had received the council's unanimous support.
'FULL KNOWLEDGE'
Nolland had told the Press-Republican he was surprised by the city's decision and had accused the city's attorney, its Community Development Office, its building inspector, its Planning Board and, most likely, its Common Council and mayor, as having "full knowledge" of the board's attorney.
The board chair also referenced city code, stating, "the ZBA is authorized to engage professional consultants by the local laws that the council itself adopted in 2017 regarding professional review fees, which specifically allows the various boards, including the ZBA, to refer applications to professionals for help in the review process."
Per city code, fees charged for professional review services were to be "reasonable" and were to be paid by the city "upon submission of a city voucher and in compliance with the city's procurement policy." That policy required invoices to obtain Common Council approval prior to payment.
According to Nolland, once paid for by the city, the ordinance then required they be collected from the applicant.
"In this case, the applicant is also the city, so they are ultimately responsible for the fees," he had said. "If the board feels it is necessary, they can also require an escrow account be established to make sure the applicant will pay the fees."
CITY RESOLUTION
City councilors approved the motion to hire Kremer for the investigation at its Thursday, Sept. 3 meeting.
"Mr. Kremer shall have all the powers of the council as set forth in the City Charter Section 3-8," the motion read, "except that he shall submit proposed subpoenas to council member Barbell, who is hereby authorized to sign some on behalf of the council for the services of Mr. Kremer and his law firm in connection to the investigation."
The resolution was put up for initial consideration at the recent meeting, but the Common Council invoked "Rule 4" to vote on it that night.
The motion was passed in a 5 to 1 vote; City Councilor Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4) was the sole vote not in favor.
RESPONSE TO COME
Nolland had previously said the ZBA looked to maintain its outside legal counsel and, once the invoice situation was cleared up and future consultant costs were provided for, the board would be able to continue its review of the downtown project.
The Press-Republican contacted Nolland about the city's recent hiring of an attorney to perform the investigation and, as of Tuesday afternoon, the board chair said he was still formulating a response.
"Although I have not been formally notified by anyone that my actions are being investigated," he said, "I am taking the matter quite seriously, and will be responding to the issue in the near future."
