City Hall closed for nonessential business

PLATTSBURGH — In response to the growing number of local COVID-19 cases and in an effort to slow the spread, the City of Plattsburgh will again close City Hall to nonessential visitors starting Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 8 a.m.
Mayor Colin Read made the official announcement Monday morning and included additional precautions, as well.
"We've been observing that the cases are obviously on a very swift upward trend," he said, "so we're confident that things are probably going to get worse before they get better."
THE DIRECTIVES
Where able, Mayor Read urged the public to utilize available online resources, like online bill pay and licensing and permit applications.
Residents who were unable to use those technologies would be able to meet with city employees via appointments or by calling a telephone number, which was to be listed on City Hall's access doors, in order to meet privately with an appropriate city employee during regular business hours.
Additional protocols included maintaining 10 feet of social distance, rather than what has become the traditional 6 feet, across all city offices, mandatory mask wearing and limiting groups to no more than 10 individuals.
The mayor said city employees were rearranging office space in line with the requirements.
"(For) those who feel they have additional health concerns, we are creating isolated spaces for them to work, as well."
FOR CITY OFFICES
Protocols were to strictly apply to City of Plattsburgh-administered offices and services.
Unlike in March, the mayor did not issue a citywide executive order this time. Still, the city urged its residents and fellow employers to consider similar procedures.
Asked if the Crete Center, which was operated by a third party entity and was putting on annual indoor sport leagues, would be subject to the procedures, the mayor said no.
"Those entities that are not under the direct day-to-day authority of the City Government, such as the Public Library or lessees, make their own determinations," the release says.
VIRTUAL MEETINGS
Any public event in City Hall that could be delivered electronically, suspended, relocated or rescheduled with no or minor inconvenience to the public or its stakeholders was to do so the city release adds.
At last week's council session, city councilors decided to hold weekly council sessions virtually using Zoom, rather than host them in person. The city's independent boards have been operating that way since March.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, councilors would meet Tuesday, Nov. 24 starting at 4:15 p.m., rather than at its regular meeting time on Thursday.
While it was recommended that the public not attend in person, per a city announcement, those wishing to do so would be accommodated. Masks and social distancing were required.
Others could attend via Zoom and comment that way, or email comments to cityinfo@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov. Zoom information was available on the city's website at: https://www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/alerts/alerts/common-council-meeting-held-zoom-tuesday-november-23-2020-415p.
CITY DATA
In some ways, the changes would take the city back to mid-March when similar directives went into effect.
"The only hard thing we have to figure out yet is when this will all be over," Mayor Read said Monday, noting that city-specific COVID data wasn't available at this time, only countywide figures.
Read thought the city most likely accounted for a bulk of Clinton County's positives.
"We know the county has been pushing into that red zone category of a 100 per 100,000 population per week recently," he said, "so we believe strongly that the city is definitely in that.
"The question is, when does the city come out of that? If we don't have the data of what's actually happening in the city, it's going to be hard to figure out when we've actually reached the other side of this mountain that we're obviously — in this city, in this county, in this state, in this country — heading up very rapidly."
'WE'LL GET THROUGH'
Mayor Read said the Monday presser could be the last of his term. The Democrat will leave office Dec. 31, making way for Mayor-Elect Chris Rosenquest, who beat Read in the June primary and won the election this fall.
"I hope it's the last time, because if it isn't the last time, it might mean we have another calamity to deal with," Read said with a laugh. "When I took this office, we were in a financial calamity, being dead broke with an exhausted fund balance and million dollar deficits.
"We're not dead broke this time, but it looks like we may be facing some deficits in the future. . . Who could have imagined two crises over a matter of four years, much less one?," he continued.
"But we'll get through this. We are a resilient community. We've been well ahead of things, like trying to get our finances in order and then trying to stay ahead of COVID much more progressively than other communities that I've observed."
