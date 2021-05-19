PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Touring Route Program allocated an added $2 million of state infrastructure dollars to the City of Plattsburgh to help fund roads, bridges, sidewalks and biking networks.
The monies were on top of the Lake City's yearly state-funded Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS), Extreme Winter Recovery (EWR), and PAVE-NY program funds, as well as their rollover balances.
Combined, the city was left with nearly $3 million to support city infrastructure projects in 2021. With just over eight miles of state touring roads within the city, City of Plattsburgh officials are currently evaluating the funding source guidelines and reimbursement schedules.
POSSIBLE PROJECTS
City officials are looking to leverage the new reimbursement stream to complete an extended list of projects. 2021 combined street resurfacing projects are planned for the entire thoroughfares listed below, except where noted otherwise:
• White Street
• George Street
• Water Alley and its sidewalks
• Standish Street
• Palmer Street
• Oliver Court
• Riley Avenue
• Adirondack Lane between Bowman Street and Rugar Street, and between Bowman and a private section that was repaved in 2019
• Marcy Lane
• Joyce Court
• Lincoln Lane
• Tremblay Avenue between Rugar Street and Dennis Avenue
• Hillcrest Avenue between Rugar Street and Dennis Avenue
• Rugar Street between Broad Street and Adirondack Lane
OTHER PROJECTS
The full-depth reconstruction of both Cogan Avenue and Riley Avenue are planned.
2021 combined design projects are scheduled for the following roadways:
• Beekman Street between Cornelia Street and Boynton Avenue
• Margaret Street between Broad Street and Cornelia Street
• Lower Brinkerhoff Street between Margaret Street and Oak Street
• Lower Court Street between Oak Street and City Hall Place
