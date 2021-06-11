PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh announced this year's Fourth of July celebrations, complete an "Interstellar" themed parade and fireworks show.
Events will be held Sunday, July 4 with the parade starting at 1 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Parade space is limited. Floats and walking groups can sign up by Monday, June 28 at 4 p.m.
Local businesses, schools and community groups looking to participate or volunteer can sign up on the city’s Facebook page or website.
For more information contact City Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer by phone at 518-536-7526 or by email at meisenheimerc@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov
