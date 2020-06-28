City Fourth of July event still in works

PLATTSBURGH — The City Common Council unanimously OK'd a resolution to sanction the talked about Fourth of July event next weekend, though Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said it hinged upon ongoing fundraising efforts.
"I know that we have no budget for city fireworks, and I'm not asking," Read said Thursday night, noting fiscal hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It would be kind of nice given our successes in the opening up of Phase Four (and) given the nice weather to retain some sense of the new normalcy in the City of Plattsburgh."
EVENT CANCELED
In believing the novel coronavirus would still be widespread come early July, city officials had announced the cancellation of this year's Fourth of July parade and celebration back in April.
On top of public health and safety concerns, Mayor Read had said such events were pricey for city taxpayers.
"It is only fair to our struggling residents to try to preserve that cash to ensure they continue to receive the essential services they need," Read had said in April.
"It would not be a good use of taxpayer dollars at this terrible financial time."
CURBSIDE AT HARBORSIDE
The mayor announced last week that, due to the North Country's low number of COVID-19 cases, plans were in the works for a possible Fourth of July event, after all.
The event has been discussed as a socially-distanced, drive-in celebration at the Lake City's parking area by the marina, dubbed the Harborside.
The possible Fourth of July party was being called "Curbside At Harborside" and was hoped to have food vendors, musical guests and fireworks.
On Thursday, Read said the city's three-tier stage had been set up there and, though it was hoped to be used for the upcoming celebration, he said other musical guests could take advantage of it this summer, as well, having spectators drive up and tune into a radio station, similar to a drive-in theater.
RAISING FUNDS
The mayor said some $7,000 were needed to fund the fireworks and he, as a citizen and not as mayor, was working with various groups to find donations.
Read said any other services would be performed by volunteers and the city, who agreed to sanction the event, would help manage traffic and other related factors.
More information was expected to become available in coming days.
