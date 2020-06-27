PLATTSBURGH - City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read recently unveiled that the city was establishing a Public Safety Citizens Review Panel for the purpose of looking into the city's past policing incidents, public safety efforts and policies in order to submit recommendations to the Common Council in three months from now.
“The panel will work with our legal counsel to determine what they may need to ensure the proper process is followed,” Read said.
“Our citizens' trust in our guardians of public safety is critical; This panel is an integral, permanent, and vital part of the city.”
Read added that the group had been in the works for a while, but gained a “broadened and more immediate mission of late.”
The group is currently looking for its first opportunity to meet, Read said.
The review panel was tasked to look into possible recommendations related to the following areas:
• Use of force by police officers
• De-escalation training and practices
• Crowd management
• Community policing
• Implicit bias
• Awareness training
• Restore to justice practices
• Community-based outreach
• Transparent citizen complain disposition procedures
• Diversion courts
Members of the task force that have been confirmed by the city council include:
•Amanda Bulriss, National Alliance on Mental Health of Champlain Valley executive director
•Bob Smith, local businessman
•Caprice Johnson, Black Lives Matter advocate
•Ed Hendricks, engineer
•Emily Stacey, City of Plattsburgh resident
•Maxine Perry, STOP Domestic Violence advocate and Plattsburgh Housing Authority employee
•Michelle Cromwell, SUNY Plattsburgh vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion
•Ruby Roach, Black Lives Matter advocate
•Tenzin Dorjee, local businessman
•Will Brewer
•Hilary Rogers, public defender
•Jamie Douthat, assistant district attorney
City Police Chief Levi Ritter hopes that the task force will have a productive investigative process, and is interested in seeing what ideas may come of it.
“There will likely be a lot of ideas that have been mentioned before, but were not followed up on for budgetary or whatever reasons,” Ritter said.
“The governor is saying to develop a panel, have the community communicate the input, and then do what they are asking you to do if it’s feasible. If it’s not, then let’s figure out why.”
While the news of this safety panel was welcomed by Zachary Butchino, who claims he was a victim of police mistreatment, he said he will wait before declaring it a victory.
“It seems like there’s a lot that’s changing, but at the same time, it seems like it could be something to give to us,” Butchino said.
“It’s just about how serious is everyone going to take it? I guess we’ll see.”
