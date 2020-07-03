PLATTSBURGH — Much like the patriotic flares lighting up the sky, word about Fourth of July fireworks in the City of Plattsburgh was up and down this week.
But confirmation seemed to come late Friday night that the show would go on.
A Facebook post by the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra, expected to be featured in a waterfront concert for the holiday Saturday night, said that the fireworks were “back on.”
Orchestra Director Matt Pray shared with the Press-Republican an email from Benjamin Pomerance, an event coordinator for the holiday celebration, that New York state had granted the city permission to hold a fireworks show.
That would be a change from Thursday night when City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said that the state had denied the display.
CONCERT SERIES
The Fourth of July festivities are also expected to kick off a summer-long, drive-in concert series at the Lake City’s waterfront, lasting through early September.
Local lawyer and self-proclaimed “music addict” Pomerance said it was after attending a drive-in movie across the lake that he thought the format would do well to bring live music back to the North Country.
“With the pandemic, musical artists have missed the opportunity to perform, not just for themselves, but for an audience,” Pomerance told The Press-Republican. “Having that live experience — there is nothing else like it.”
AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY
Upon sharing his vision with Read, Pomerance’s idea began shifting into a reality, with the mayor and others planning to kick-off the event on Saturday, July 4.
Dubbed “Curbside at Harborside,” the event will feature local musical guests each Saturday through Sept. 5 starting at 7:30 p.m. at a portable stage set up in the city-owned lot by the marina.
Audience members could sit in their vehicles, listening to the live performances through open windows or by tuning into the designated FM radio station, like at a drive-in theater.
Pomerance recently released the artist schedule and up first was Adirondack Jazz Orchestra, to perform on the Fourth of July.
The inaugural celebration would feature “big band jazz classics and patriotic favorites,” and the night was to end with a fireworks show in light of America’s birthday, but, as announced Thursday night, fireworks were no longer on the docket.
NO FIREWORKS SHOW
Mayor Read, helping to coordinate the event as a citizen and not in his role as city mayor, had said the possible Fourth of July celebration would come at no expense to the taxpayers during the times of COVID-19.
The annual parade had been canceled earlier this year due to the continued pandemic and the fiscal challenges it brought with it.
As Independence Day inched closer and cases lessened in the North Country, the city mayor sought state approval for a drive-in fireworks show and some $7,000 in donations to support it.
As of Thursday night, however, Read announced that the fireworks show could not go on after the state had not approved the display.
RUNNING PRICE
The concert would go on, Pomerance said, adding that for night one, guests were encouraged to pay a $20 donation per car load.
That suggested dollar amount would then become the running price for all future performances.
Audience members would be charged the evening of the concerts at the entrance to the Harborside lot.
Pomerance said funds would support the musical acts and any costs related to technical equipment.
JAZZ IN THE U.S.A.
When thinking of a Fourth of July performer, Pomerance thought hard on what would be considered “America’s music,” saying many forms could fit the bill.
“Certainly jazz is among the top contenders,” he told The Press-Republican. “The roots of jazz go deep in this country — you can really trace a lot of the history and the legacy of American culture through this music.”
Pray, who put the orchestra together in 2003, said the group hasn’t performed since early March.
“We’re pretty excited to play for the Fourth of July,” he said. “For us, this performance is about giving back to the community and hoping to get back to some sense of normalcy.”
Pray said about 18 orchestra members would perform at Saturday night’s show, including a mix of saxophones, trombones, trumpets and a rhythms section.
“We play anything from really old big band music up to music that was written this year — that spans well over 100 years,” he said. “We’re going to play a lot of our favorite selections that tend to be well-received by our audiences.”
PATROLS
Audience members would need to stay in their vehicles and were not allowed to sit in lawn chairs or on blankets outside of their cars.
“All attendees must bring with them a face mask to wear whenever they exit their vehicles,” a press release says. “No alcohol and no pets will be allowed on site.”
Pomerance said the grounds would be patrolled to make sure regulations were being followed.
“We don’t foresee any problems and it’s not to be an annoyance,” he said. “It’s to follow state guidelines and make sure that everyone is staying safe.”
The release adds that cars will be parked on a first-come, first-serve basis, and says refreshments will be sold before and during performances.
ONE FOR THE BOOKS
Pomerance thought the concert series would, in a way, go down in history.
“It’s not going to be the same as going to a concert hall, but I’ll tell you, it’s 99.99 percent better than not being able to have a live concert at all,” he said.
“These are unconventional times and an unusual format, but these are the kinds of things that, years from now, people can look back on.”
