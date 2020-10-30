PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Fire Department was able to stop an apartment building fire on Margaret Street before it spread too far on Thursday, Fire Chief Scott Lawliss said.
The department was dispatched to 236 Margaret St. at 1:01 p.m., according to Clinton County Dispatch, and set to work stopping a fire in an upper floor apartment’s bathroom ceiling.
The fire was likely caused by an electrical issue in the bathroom’s ceiling light, Lawliss said.
“We were able to stop it really quick with just a few minor structural issues, but the whole bathroom ceiling had to come down,” Lawliss said.
The bathroom was left unusable.
Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid and financial assistance for necessities such as food and clothing to one adult after the fire, according to a press release.
The city department had cleared the scene by 2:29 p.m., dispatch said.
